Some Tampa Bay counties experience vaccine delays due to winter weather, others do not

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Unlike other counties around Tampa Bay, the Pinellas County Health Department hasn’t experienced any vaccine delays due to winter storms across the country.

Last week, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the Moderna vaccine shipment would be delayed due to the severe winter weather across the country.

Pinellas County tells 8 On Your Side the reason they haven’t had any delays is because of Pfizer.

“The Pfizer vaccine that we use primarily here in Pinellas hasn’t been affected by the weather that much. So our deliveries have been coming in on their normal basis,” said Department of Health Pinellas County Public Information Officer Tom Iovino.

But due to the weather delay last week, Manatee County experienced issues and had to reschedule more than 5,000 appointments this week.

“No real ripple effect, it was a delay for everybody. First and second dose shots for just one week and we will be back on track this week,” said Nicholas Azzara, Manatee County Government Information Outreach Manager.

And even though Pinellas County didn’t experience any issues, health officials said the delays are still concerning.

“We know the virus doesn’t recognize county lines. So making sure enough people in Hillsborough, Pasco, Manatee and other surrounding counties is crucial in making sure Pinellas County residents are safe as well,” added Iovino.