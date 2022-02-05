Some residents in Progress Village under precautionary boil water notice

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A precautionary boil water notice was issued for some residents in the Progress Village area of South-Central Hillsborough County.

Officials said a contractor damaged a water line on Friday. Although water service has been restored, a precautionary boil water notice must be in place until the pressure in the lines rises above a certain level, as required by the health department. The notice will be in place until the water is tested and found to be satisfactory.

Officials said 3,430 residential and commercial customers are affected. They will be notified once the notice is rescinded.

In the meantime, residents should drink bottled water and be sure to boil all tap water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes. Be sure to boil you water for at least a minute before cooking food or drinking.