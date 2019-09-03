Some Polk and Highlands County post offices close ahead of Hurricane Dorian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’re expecting mail in Central Florida this week, you may have to wait until the storm passes.
The U.S. Postal Service Suncoast District said it has temporarily suspended operations at some Post Offices in anticipation of Dorian’s arrival.
Effective immediately, all post offices in the following three-digit zip codes are closed:
321, 327, 328, 329, 347
Effective immediately, the following 14 post offices in the 338 three-digit zip codes will be closed:
- Avon Park, 100 South Verona Avenue in Avon Park
- Babson Park, 1200 North Scenic Highway in Babson Park
- Davenport, 1 South Boulevard East in Davenport
- Dundee, 103 Atlantic Avenuee in Dundee
- Frostrproof, 1 West 1st Street in Frostproof
- Haines City, 1051 State Road 544 East in Haines City
- Intercession City, 1538 Tallahassee Boulevard in Intercession City
- Lake Placid, 901 Hillcrest Avenue in Lake Placid
- 1st Street CAX, 140 North 1st Street in Lake Wales
- Lake Wales, 6 West Park Avenue in Lake Wales
- Lorida, 1665 U.S. Highway 98 in Lorida
- Loughman, 511Ronald Reagan Parkway in Loughman
- Sebring, 518 North Ridgewood Drive in Sebring
- Sebring LK Jackson, 829 Mall Ring Road in Sebring
- Waverly, 7301 State Road 540
The Postal Service says its monitoring conditions and working to restore service as soon as it is safe to do so.
Customers may call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-274-8777) for updated information and visit the USPS Service Alerts website at http://about.usps.com/news/service-alerts and the PostalPro website at http://postalpro.usps.com/.
