Some Polk and Highlands County post offices close ahead of Hurricane Dorian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’re expecting mail in Central Florida this week, you may have to wait until the storm passes.

The U.S. Postal Service Suncoast District said it has temporarily suspended operations at some Post Offices in anticipation of Dorian’s arrival.

Effective immediately, all post offices in the following three-digit zip codes are closed:

321, 327, 328, 329, 347

Effective immediately, the following 14 post offices in the 338 three-digit zip codes will be closed:

Avon Park, 100 South Verona Avenue in Avon Park

Babson Park, 1200 North Scenic Highway in Babson Park

Davenport, 1 South Boulevard East in Davenport

Dundee, 103 Atlantic Avenuee in Dundee

Frostrproof, 1 West 1st Street in Frostproof

Haines City, 1051 State Road 544 East in Haines City

Intercession City, 1538 Tallahassee Boulevard in Intercession City

Lake Placid, 901 Hillcrest Avenue in Lake Placid

1st Street CAX, 140 North 1st Street in Lake Wales

Lake Wales, 6 West Park Avenue in Lake Wales

Lorida, 1665 U.S. Highway 98 in Lorida

Loughman, 511Ronald Reagan Parkway in Loughman

Sebring, 518 North Ridgewood Drive in Sebring

Sebring LK Jackson, 829 Mall Ring Road in Sebring

Waverly, 7301 State Road 540

The Postal Service says its monitoring conditions and working to restore service as soon as it is safe to do so.

Customers may call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-274-8777) for updated information and visit the USPS Service Alerts website at http://about.usps.com/news/service-alerts and the PostalPro website at http://postalpro.usps.com/.

