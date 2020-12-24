Socially distant Christmas Eve services in the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Like all things in 2020, Christmastime will look different from years past. Luckily, Tampa Bay area churches are adapting so that those who celebrate can do so safely.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention set guidelines for communities of faith ahead of the holiday season.

Among the suggestions was holding services outdoors or virtually, which many local places of worship have chosen to do.

Here’s a look at some local churches who are holding virtual Christmas Eve services:

Hillsborough

First Reformed Church, Tampa : 6 p.m. service online

: 6 p.m. service online Hyde Park United Methodist , Tampa : 3 p.m./ 4 p.m./5 p.m./6 p.m./7 p.m./11 p.m. services online

, : 3 p.m./ 4 p.m./5 p.m./6 p.m./7 p.m./11 p.m. services online Nativity Catholic Church, Brandon: 4 p.m./ 12 a.m. mass online

Manatee

Central Christian Church, Bradenton: 7 p.m. service online

Pasco

Calvary Chapel Worship Center, New Port Richey : 6 p.m. service online

: 6 p.m. service online Life Church, Spring Hill : 5 p.m./7 p.m. service online

: 5 p.m./7 p.m. service online Generations Christian Church, Trinity: 3 p.m./5 p.m./7 p.m./ 11 p.m. services online

Pinellas

Northwood Presbyterian Church , Clearwater : 7:30 p.m. service online

, : 7:30 p.m. service online St. Cecelia Catholic Church, Clearwater: 8 p.m. mass online

Polk