Socially distant Christmas Eve services in the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Like all things in 2020, Christmastime will look different from years past. Luckily, Tampa Bay area churches are adapting so that those who celebrate can do so safely.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention set guidelines for communities of faith ahead of the holiday season.
Among the suggestions was holding services outdoors or virtually, which many local places of worship have chosen to do.
Here’s a look at some local churches who are holding virtual Christmas Eve services:
Hillsborough
- First Reformed Church, Tampa: 6 p.m. service online
- Hyde Park United Methodist, Tampa: 3 p.m./ 4 p.m./5 p.m./6 p.m./7 p.m./11 p.m. services online
- Nativity Catholic Church, Brandon: 4 p.m./ 12 a.m. mass online
Manatee
- Central Christian Church, Bradenton: 7 p.m. service online
Pasco
- Calvary Chapel Worship Center, New Port Richey: 6 p.m. service online
- Life Church, Spring Hill: 5 p.m./7 p.m. service online
- Generations Christian Church, Trinity: 3 p.m./5 p.m./7 p.m./ 11 p.m. services online
Pinellas
- Northwood Presbyterian Church, Clearwater: 7:30 p.m. service online
- St. Cecelia Catholic Church, Clearwater: 8 p.m. mass online
Polk
- First Presbyterian Church, Lakeland: 5:30 p.m./ 8 p.m. services online
- Crestview Baptist Church, Lakeland: 6 p.m. service online
- Faith Baptist Church, Winter Haven: 6 p.m. service online
- Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Lakeland: 6:30 p.m. service online
