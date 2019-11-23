Snook harvest seasonal closure in Gulf starts Dec. 1

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The recreational harvest season for snook closes Dec. 1 in Gulf waters and will remain closed through Feb. 29, 2020.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, anglers may continue to catch and release snook during the closed season.

Snook remains catch-and-release only in state waters from the Hernando/Pasco County line through Gordon Pass in Collier County, including Tampa Bay and Hillsborough County, through May 31, 2020.

Snook has regular-season closure that runs May 1 through Aug. 31.

Regular season closures are designed to help conserve the species during vulnerable times such as cold weather.

The snook harvest will reopen March 1, 2020.

