Sneezing and wheezing? Pollen season is here and expected to get worse

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The most annoying season of the year is here and many are feeling and seeing the effects of it.

Pollen season started in mid-January, but the worst of the season is going on right now. Many people are sick of pollen season already, and sick from it too.

“The situation with the pollen is a real situation. WE are having a lot of difficulties respiratory problems,” said Tampa resident, Santiago Rodriguez.

“My allergies are starting to kick in right now so I wake up and take my Claritin every morning to make sure I can get through the day,” said Tampa resident, Rachel Slowey said.

Pollen season won’t end until March and the pollen count is expected to rise until then.

“Just last Monday we were at 290,” USF Allergy Professor, Dr. Richard Locke said. “We see symptoms at 10 and we’re at 290 and we will go up into the thousands in the next couple weeks.”

Locke says if someone is sneezing, wheezing, coughing, having a runny nose or eyes, he or she may be experiencing allergies. If that’s the case, Locke says it’s best to grab some over the counter meds or see a doctor. To avoid the symptoms, he says staying inside may be your best bet.

“The best thing for people to do is stay inside, run the air conditioning, close the windows to their car, run the air conditioning in their car and just wait out the problem because the problem begins about mid-January and ends about mid-March,” Locke said.

