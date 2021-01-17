Plane makes emergency landing on beach behind Treasure Island hotel

TREASURE ISLAND (WFLA) — A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a beach in Treasure Island Sunday morning.
A spokesperson with the city said the aircraft appeared to have engine trouble and was forced to land on the beach behind the Bilmar Resort.
No injuries have been reported, according to the spokesperson, and the aircraft appears to be in good shape aside from damage to its right wing.
The plane is registered by an owner in St. Petersburg.
