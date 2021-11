TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is on the scene of a plane down in the water near the Peter O. Knight Airport.

According to police, the plane landed 500 yards southwest of the airport on Davis Island.

The pilot and a passenger are safely out of the plane, police say.

No other information has been released at this time. 8 On Your Side is on the scene and is working to get more information.

