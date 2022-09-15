TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay area nonprofit is raising funds with a bistro and providing comfort and support to help childhood cancer patients and their families.

Small But Mighty Heroes (SBMH) was started by founder and CEO Tina Downing in 2017.

Downing dedicated herself to shining a light on pediatric cancer and to focus on each child by turning them in to a “superhero.” She said that sheds a light on how strong and brave the children are, and to offer a memorable support system.

According to Downing, through community support and volunteers, SBMH expanded in to a nonprofit in 2019.

“We started with 25 pediatric cancer warriors and now support [is] over 325,” said Downing.

She said packages and programs were developed by the nonprofit to turn every child battling cancer in to a superhero and every sibling in to a sidekick.

Programs include “hero boxes” sent to children battling cancer, based upon the information given by parents. The “sidekick program” focuses on the siblings of heroes. Other programs offer nutritional options for children and parents, gas cards, gift cards, hotel stays and more.

Small But Mighty Heroes opened a bistro-style headquarters in March to help bring in support and funding to their superheroes daily. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the beginning of September.

“The idea is to offer a way for the community to come in and help us support a cause greater than ourselves,” said Downing. “I wanted something unique, yet inviting. Something empowering, yet touching. I wanted a way to offer transparency for all who support and show them how impactful their support truly is.”

The bistro sells coffee, teas, lemonades and more to raise funds to help SBMH with their mission.

At their headquarters, every pediatric cancer patient’s journey becomes a part of Small But Mighty Heroes’ “Legacy Wall.” Each child will be represented by a gold ribbon with their name.

“…here, their legacy will live on,” said Downing.

Small But Mighty Heroes recently opened their “Dr. Strange portal,” where young cancer patients and their siblings can hang out, play, watch movies and more.

The Small But Mighty Heroes bistro is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and closed Sunday. It is located at 3240 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, Suite 103 in Valrico. Orders can be placed in advance online.

You can find out more about Small But Mighty Heroes and its programs on their website.