Police investigate single-car crash on South Dale Mabry Highway

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are currently investigating a single-car crash on Dale Mabry Highway.

Police say the crash happened at Dale Mabry and W Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The southbound lanes of Dale Mabry is closed until further notice.

The injuries endured during the crash are said to be non-life-threatening.

All lanes of the roadway have since reopened.

No other information has been released at this time.

