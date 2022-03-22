TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 81-year-old woman who is considered endangered.

A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday morning for Debra Horshinski, who is 5 feet 3 inches, weighing around 120 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said Horshinski was last seen around 7:40 a.m. Sunday in the area of U.S. 19 and Frontage Road in Clearwater.

She may be driving a black 2016 Kia Soul with the Florida tag LQKA18.

Those with information regarding her whereabouts are asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or to send a tip online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.