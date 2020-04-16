Missing Lithia woman found safe

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE | Authorities have canceled the Silver Alert that was issued Thursday for a missing Lithia woman.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Ruby Huddleston was found safe in her car early Thursday morning, and is being reunited with her family.

Further information was not available.

ORIGINAL STORY | A Silver Alert was issued Thursday in an effort to locate a missing Lithia woman with dementia.

Ruby Huddleston was last seen leaving her doctor’s office near Alexander Street in Plant City around 1:15 p.m.

She was driving her 2012 Red Ford Focus with the Florida tag 745QCS. The vehicle is decorated with black tribal print.

Authorities say Huddleston suffers from several medical issues, including dementia, and is not able to walk without assistance.

Investigators suspect she may be in the Hillsborough County area and heading west.

Huddleston is 5 feet 2 inches, weighing 127 pounds. She has white hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a light green shirt with a floral print, blue pants and blue tennis shoes.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (863-298-6200) or their local law enforcement agency.

