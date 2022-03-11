Silver Alert issued for missing Inverness man last seen in Manatee County

Source: Citrus County Sheriff’s Office

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an 82-year-old man who disappeared in Inverness on Wednesday.

A Silver Alert was issued Thursday for Michael Clarke, a 5 feet 8 inches tall white male, weighing approximately 180 pounds. He has grayish white hair and brown eyes.

Clarke was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on South Burr Terrace, wearing a white T-shirt and brownish gray shorts.

He is believed to be traveling in a 2016 white Nissan Frontier pickup truck with the Florida handicap tag YP69C. The vehicle was spotted in Manatee County around 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

Those with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to call the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office at 352-249-2790 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

