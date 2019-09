TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Next weekend, hundreds of runners will take off at Lykes Gaslight Park for the 25th annual Tampa Police Memorial 5K run.

The event, which recognizes fallen officers, will take place Saturday, Oct. 12 at 8 a.m.

And it’s not too late to join. Those interested in participating can still sign up for the event online.

It costs $30 to join the 5K run and $20 to participate in the one-mile fun run and walk.

To register, click here.

LATEST STORIES: