TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One of the best beaches in the world is right here in Tampa Bay, according to Tripadvisor.

Each year, the travel website ranks the best beaches around the world based on reviews and ratings from its users.

With its sunset views and “silky quartz sand,” Siesta Beach has become a top destination for travelers.

“Great beach for people watching, sunsets, breakfast/morning walk on the beach and finding sand dollars,” one user wrote.

The beach was ranked the No. 2 top beach in the U.S., and the No. 14 top beach in the world.

According to the travel website, the top beach in the world is Grace Bay Beach in Grace Bay, Providenciales, an island in the Turks and Caicos. Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area in Puako, Hawaii took the top spot for the U.S., and was ranked #13 in the world. Trunk Bay Beach on St. John, a U.S. territory, was No. 8 in the world. They were the only U.S. beaches to make it in the top 15.

Three other beaches in the Tampa Bay area were able to make it in the top 25 for the U.S. Treasure Island Beach was No. 19 and St. Pete Beach was No. 22 with Clearwater Beach two spots behind.

You can view both lists of top beaches on Tripadvisor’s website.