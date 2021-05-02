Shots fired at large party in Bradenton; 2 hurt, deputies say

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies say multiple shots were fired as a group of people were leaving a large gathering in Bradenton early Sunday morning. No one was shot, but two people suffered injuries, authorities say.

After getting complaints about noise and cars in the neighborhood, deputies responded to a home in the 6700 block of Oakmont Way around 1:20 a.m., and had the party organizers help them locate the vehicle owners and get the vehicles off the property.

Deputies say someone in the area fired multiple shots as the party was coming to an end about 90 minutes later. No one was hit by bullets, but two people were hurt as they were trying to leave the party. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Right now, it’s unclear if the shooter is in custody. Deputies said the investigation is ongoing. They’re asking anyone with additional information to call detectives at 941-747-3011.

