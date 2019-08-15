Polk Sheriff Judd demands list of schools not complying with safety laws

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – After last year’s tragic school shooting at Majory Stoneman Douglas, safety is on every parent’s mind this new school year.

The shooting sparked a new law in Florida. All schools must have armed personnel on campus, but not all schools are in compliance.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd sits on the Majory Stoneman Douglas Commission. He’s demanding a list of schools out of compliance by today.

Tampa Bay area school districts are in compliance, but new survey results show schools in Broward County are not.

It’s the same area where the Parkland mass shooting happened.

The statewide commission was created in response to last year’s tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school.

Seventeen students and staff members were killed in the Valentine’s Day mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, and more than a dozen others were injured.

The news that not all schools are following the new state law is not sitting well with commission members, including Sheriff Judd, who spoke at the commission meeting Wednesday.

“Are all of the people that are not compliant in Broward County? (Yes sir.) Everybody else is compliant statewide? (Yes sir.) And this is where it happened. This is where the massacre happened and these schools are the very last and some haven’t complied,” said Sheriff Judd.

Sheriff Judd is asking to get a list of those schools by Thursday.

