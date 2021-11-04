FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WFLA/WBTW) — Authorities investigating the death of a Tampa college student say their probe is still open and active.

Sheridan Wahl’s body was found behind a fire station in Florence County, South Carolina on Sept. 21. Two days later, authorities located her torched vehicle about 10 miles away in a cornfield.

Wahl, a student at the University of Florida in Tampa, was reported missing on Sept. 19 by her mother, Kelly Darment Wahl. Kelly Wahl said her daughter went to Myrtle Beach to visit her father, but never saw him. Wahl was a student at the University of South Florida.

According to a police report, Wahl FaceTimed with a family member around 1 p.m. on Sept. 21. She tried to rent a scooter, but was denied service since she was not wearing shoes, and told the family member she wanted to go home.

Wahl also told her mother she planned to go home. Her mother asked her to spend at least one more night in Myrtle Beach, so that she wouldn’t be driving for too long. That was the last time they spoke, her mother said. Calls to her phone went to voicemail after that.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating Wahl’s death, but hasn’t shared many details about the case. This week, a SLED official told News13 that additional information will not be made available “while the investigation is ongoing.”

Wahl’s autopsy was performed in September, but the coroner said her cause of death was still unclear.