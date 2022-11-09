TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Counties in the Tampa Bay area are beginning to announce that shelters are opening ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole.

The area will see the most of Nicole on Thursday with tropical storm force winds that begin before sunrise, lasting through the evening. There will be a steady light to moderate rain across the area as well, and heavier rain bands are possible.

Three to six inches of rain are possible in Highlands, Polk and Citrus counties. Winds will begin to subside Thursday night.

According to Governor Ron DeSantis, there are currently 15 shelters opening in the state as of Wednesday morning.

The following counties have announced shelter openings and this story will be updated as more information comes in to our newsroom.

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County has opened a shelter at Erwin Technical College, located at 2010 E. Hillsborough Ave. The shelter opens at noon on Wednesday.

No evacuations have been ordered in the county and the shelter is intended for residents who are concerned about staying in their homes, such as those dependent on electricity for medical needs, or those who live in homes and manufactured homes that are susceptible to storm damage.

Pets will be accepted at the shelter in a sturdy carrier that allows room for the animal to stand and move around. Proof of current rabies vaccination and a license for dogs and cats, as well as pet supplies like food, water, litter, cleaning supplies and medications are required.

The county said whenever possible, residents should consider alternatives such as staying with friends, family or in a hotel.

Highlands County

A shelter for the general population will open at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Fred Wild Elementary School, located at 3550 Youth Care Lane in Sebring.

The county listed the following items to bring if seeking shelter:

Any necessary medications

Oxygen concentrators and/or nebulizers for those who need

Food items needed to sustain your diet for those with special dietary needs

Eyeglasses, flashlights, house and car keys, special infant items

Bedding such as bedrolls, sheets, pillows and even a cot if available

Personal hygiene items such as toothpaste and toothbrush, deodorant, soap, etc.

Small items for entertainment such as cards, books, magazines, coloring books for the children, handheld games, etc.

Nonperishable foods that do not require cooking or heating (there is no refrigerator in some cases)

Clothing as needed

A special needs shelter will open Wednesday at noon at the health department, located at 7205 S. George Blvd., in Sebring. Registration for the shelter is required.