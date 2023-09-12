Katie McGill served the Tampa Bay area for decades, including as the executive director of Dress for Success Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay nonprofit leader died “suddenly and unexpectedly” while on vacation over the weekend at the age of 62.

Katie McGill served the Tampa Bay area for decades, including as the executive director of Dress for Success Tampa Bay.

McGill made an impression on everyone she met. From volunteering to her workshops at Dress for Success, she was known for helping women become the best version of themselves.

“When you think of Dress for Success, you think of Katie McGill,” said Tanya Cielo, Dress For Success board secretary.

McGill served as the executive director of Dress for Success Tampa Bay for the past 16 years. The non-profit empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing them the tools and professional attire.

“She could take anyone at any place that they were in their life and just encourage them, and inspire them to do greatness,” said Cielo.

McGill’s work has been recognized with many awards, but it’s how she helped empower women that leaves a lasting memory. It’s the case for Vernell King who met McGill in her early 60s.

“When I first came here, I was on my lowest of lows,” said King.

King had just lost her job, which led her to face homelessness and feeling hopeless.

“I really do believe that were put in positions for purpose, and it was purposeful for me to meet her at that time in my life because, like I said, I had given up and from now on, I’m going to remember all the things that she’s taught me,” she said.

King says McGill had a way of making women feel special and helping them reach their full potential.

“She really changed me her and her passing has made me reassure myself that I’m different. I’m new again and I owe it all to her,” said King.

Dress for Success Tampa Bay is celebrating 25 years next month. The organization is hosting a gala on October fourth.