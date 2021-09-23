Shawn Mendes coming to Tampa for 2022 ‘Wonder: The World Tour’

Shawn Mendes arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes announced Thursday he’ll be making a stop in Tampa next year for his “Wonder: The World Tour.”

His tour, which will include 64 arena dates spanning across North America, the UK, and Europe, will make a stop at AMALIE Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at 7 p.m.

Mendes will be joined by Tate McRae.

His upcoming tour follows his most recent album “Wonder.”

The American Express Presale & North America FirstAccess Presale begins on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. and the General Fan Presale will begin on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. Public On Sale will begin on Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m.

To access the presales, download the ShawnAccess app or sign up at ShawnAccess.com. Presales are available to all ShawnAccess members for free by logging in and claiming a presale code.

For all tour dates, tickets, and information, visit Shawn Mendes’ tour website.