Shake Shack to open location in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fast food lovers will soon be able to get Shake Shack in Tampa.

The coveted East Coast burger chain is opening a 3,200 square feet location in Tampa’s new Midtown district.

“Shake Shack is an iconic brand with worldwide recognition, and is yet another first-to-market restaurant that we’re thrilled to bring to Tampa,” said Nicholas Haines, CEO, Bromley Companies. “We’ve followed Shake Shack from its first location next to our office in New York’s Madison Square Park, and appreciate the delight and appeal it has to its customers.”

Shake Shock operates 170 locations worldwide, including restaurants in Sarasota and Orlando.

The restaurant is known for its smashed-style burgers and its crispy and golden crinkle-cut fries, and their menu includes wine and beer, including some from local breweries.

Shake Shack will be located at Midtown’s main entrance off Cypress Street.

The $500 million development will have a total of 220,000 square feet of experiential retail including restaurants, and spaces for outdoor and recreation activities and programmed events.

