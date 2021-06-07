Shake Shack to open at Midtown Tampa Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One of the East Coast’s favorite burger chains is set to open its first location in Tampa on Monday.

Shake Shack is one of several businesses popping up in Midtown Tampa, a $500 million, mixed-used development in the Westshore area. Doors will open to customers at 11 a.m. Monday.

“Shake Shack is an iconic brand with worldwide recognition, and is yet another first-to-market restaurant that we’re thrilled to bring to Tampa,” Nicholas Haines, CEO, Bromley Companies said last year. “We’ve followed Shake Shack from its first location next to our office in New York’s Madison Square Park, and appreciate the delight and appeal it has to its customers.”

The restaurant is best known for its smashed-style burgers and its crispy crinkle-cut fries. Its menu includes wine and beer from local breweries.

Shack Shack has more than 170 locations worldwide, including restaurants in Sarasota and Orlando. The Tampa restaurant is located on 1011 Gramercy Lane.