Severe weather causes damage, tornado warnings across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Severe weather across Tampa Bay sparked tornado warnings to be placed in effect in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

Below are the latest updates on the damage, warnings in place:

6:05 p.m.:

TECO is now reporting less than 1,000 outages.

Duke is now reporting about 13,000 outages.

5:50 p.m.:

Pinellas County storm damage video courtesy of Abhishek Singh.

5:35 p.m.:

The Pinellas Park Police Department has released images of storm damage in the area.

5:30 p.m.:

TECO is now reporting 2,333 outages.

Duke is now reporting more than 13,000 outages.

5:25 p.m.:

Pinellas Park Police Department officials are reporting that 25 structures have been damaged on Endeavour Way, south of Bryan Dairy. No reported injuries.

The tornado warning for Polk County has expired.

5:20 p.m.:

Pinellas Park resident Nick Carper tweeted out pictures of storm damage down his street.

“One of the most intense things I’ve ever experienced,” Carper said.

5:15 p.m.:

The tornado warning for Hillsborough County has expired.

5:10 p.m.:

Power lines are reported down in Bardmoor.

5:04 p.m.:

The NWS has confirmed a tornado was located near Plant City, heading through Gibsonia to Polk City.

5:02 p.m.:

A tornado warning is now in effect for Kathleen, Providence and Gibsonia until 5:30 p.m.

5 p.m.:

A tornado warning for Knights, Florida, continues until 5:15 p.m.

4:50 p.m.:

The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of tornado damage in Pinellas County just off of Bryan Dairy 66th Street North.









4:45 p.m.:

A tornado warning has been issued for Hillsborough County until 5:15 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for Thonotosassa/Knights, Florida.

4:40 p.m.:

TECO is currently reporting 5,091 total customers without power.

Duke Energy is currently reporting roughly 10,000 total customers without power.

4:35 p.m.:

The National Weather Service has canceled the tornado warning for Hillsborough County.

Police and fire departments are working several locations in the city of Pinellas Park believed to have been impacted by the recent storm front. This has resulted in structural damage in both residential and industrial areas.

The damage seems to be concentrated in the area of Bryan Dairy Road and 66th Street

as well as 49th Street north of 118th Avenue North.

4:30 p.m.:

4:17 p.m.:

The Pinellas Park Police Department reports that there is damage to at least two buildings from what they believe was a tornado.

The first location was a house, where the roof was peeled back at off of Elmhurst Drive. Nobody was injured.

The second location was an industrial building off of Endeavour Way. An official with the police department says that more than one business was affected, however, it is unclear if more than one building was damaged or if multiple businesses were housed in the one building.

4:11 p.m.

The tornado warning was extended to Hillsborough County, including the Howard Frankland Bridge. The warning for Hillsborough County is in effect until 4:45 p.m.

The tornado warning for Pinellas County has expired.

3:55 p.m.

A tornado warning was issued for central Pinellas County. The warning was in place until 4:15 p.m.