TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Who’s ready to continue the Champa Bay celebrations?

On Monday, the Tampa Bay Lightning will celebrate their back-to-back Stanley Cup win along the Hillsborough River starting at 11 a.m.

There are several locations along the parade route where fans can support the team, however, a few spots will be blocked off.

The following bridges will be closed to pedestrian traffic:

Laurel Street Bridge (From North Boulevard to Doyle Carlton Drive)

Cass Street Bridge

Kennedy Boulevard Bridge

Brorein Street Bridge

Platt Street Bridge

Green Street from North Boulevard to Laurel Street will also be closed.

While boaters can be in the water during the parade, Tampa police ask the public to comply with directions from law enforcement on the water and provide a safety buffer zone between personal recreation watercrafts and the boat parade itself.