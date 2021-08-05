Several Tampa Bay counties open sandbags locations following heavy rain

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Following the large amounts of rainfall Tampa Bay has received over the past few days, several local cities and counties have decided to make sandbags available to residents.
Below are the communities opening self-service sandbag locations:
Citrus County
County location
- Bicentennial Park
- 501 N Baseball Point, Crystal River, Florida, 34429
- Starting Aug. 5 – Open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hernando County
County location
- Anderson Snow Park
- 1360 Anderson Snow Road, Spring Hill, Florida, 34609
- Starting Aug. 5 – Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
City location
- Brooksville – DPW Facility
- 600 S. Brooksville Avenue, Brooksville, Florida, 34601
- Starting Aug. 5 – Open 24 hours a day