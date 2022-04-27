(Stacker) — Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Florida using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.
30. Lee County
- Average commute time: 27.5 minutes
— #795 longest among all counties nationwide
— 1.1% shorter than state average
— 0.4% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.0%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.3%
- Worked outside county of residence: 10.5%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (79%), carpooled (10.2%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (6.3%)
29. Polk County
- Average commute time: 27.8 minutes
— #741 longest among all counties nationwide
— 0.0% shorter than state average
— 0.7% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.7%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.1%
- Worked outside county of residence: 22.1%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (83.4%), carpooled (9.4%), walked (1%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (4%)
28. St. Lucie County
- Average commute time: 27.9 minutes
— #724 longest among all counties nationwide
— 0.4% longer than state average
— 1.1% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.3%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.6%
- Worked outside county of residence: 35.1%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (80.2%), carpooled (10.5%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (4.9%)
27. Lafayette County
- Average commute time: 28 minutes
— #699 longest among all counties nationwide
— 0.7% longer than state average
— 1.4% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.7%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.4%
- Worked outside county of residence: 49.9%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (87.9%), carpooled (10.1%), walked (0.6%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (0.6%)
26. Walton County
- Average commute time: 28 minutes
— #699 longest among all counties nationwide
— 0.7% longer than state average
— 1.4% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.7%
- Worked outside county of residence: 23.4%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (77%), carpooled (10.2%), walked (1.3%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (9%)
25. Hillsborough County
- Average commute time: 28.1 minutes
— #685 longest among all counties nationwide
— 1.1% longer than state average
— 1.8% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.0%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.0%
- Worked outside county of residence: 12.2%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (79.1%), carpooled (9.2%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (1.4%), worked from home (7.1%)
24. Orange County
- Average commute time: 28.2 minutes
— #675 longest among all counties nationwide
— 1.4% longer than state average
— 2.2% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.2%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.5%
- Worked outside county of residence: 13.2%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (78.7%), carpooled (9.9%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (2.4%), worked from home (5.5%)
23. Hendry County
- Average commute time: 28.4 minutes
— #642 longest among all counties nationwide
— 2.2% longer than state average
— 2.9% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.3%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.6%
- Worked outside county of residence: 28.8%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (62.6%), carpooled (16.2%), walked (4.2%), public transportation (6.6%), worked from home (4.4%)
22. Suwannee County
- Average commute time: 28.5 minutes
— #631 longest among all counties nationwide
— 2.5% longer than state average
— 3.3% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.1%
- Worked outside county of residence: 39.4%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (78%), carpooled (12.5%), walked (2.6%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (5.1%)
21. Broward County
- Average commute time: 28.8 minutes
— #594 longest among all counties nationwide
— 3.6% longer than state average
— 4.3% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.4%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.1%
- Worked outside county of residence: 22.3%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (79.5%), carpooled (9.1%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (2.6%), worked from home (5.2%)
20. Liberty County
- Average commute time: 29.1 minutes
— #548 longest among all counties nationwide
— 4.7% longer than state average
— 5.4% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.5%
- Worked outside county of residence: 47.2%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (82.1%), carpooled (8.9%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (3.1%)
19. Jefferson County
- Average commute time: 29.4 minutes
— #507 longest among all counties nationwide
— 5.8% longer than state average
— 6.5% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 0.0%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.6%
- Worked outside county of residence: 61.3%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (83.8%), carpooled (10.9%), walked (0.3%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (4.1%)
18. Santa Rosa County
- Average commute time: 29.7 minutes
— #477 longest among all counties nationwide
— 6.8% longer than state average
— 7.6% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.1%
- Worked outside county of residence: 50.9%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (81.2%), carpooled (10.5%), walked (1%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (5.7%)
17. Levy County
- Average commute time: 29.9 minutes
— #454 longest among all counties nationwide
— 7.6% longer than state average
— 8.3% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.2%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.3%
- Worked outside county of residence: 55.5%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (80.8%), carpooled (12.2%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.8%)
16. Lake County
- Average commute time: 30 minutes
— #445 longest among all counties nationwide
— 7.9% longer than state average
— 8.7% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.8%
- Worked outside county of residence: 42.7%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (81.4%), carpooled (9.8%), walked (0.9%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (6%)
15. Nassau County
- Average commute time: 30.2 minutes
— #427 longest among all counties nationwide
— 8.6% longer than state average
— 9.4% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.8%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.2%
- Worked outside county of residence: 38.6%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (84.4%), carpooled (6.7%), walked (1.9%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.1%)
14. Calhoun County
- Average commute time: 30.2 minutes
— #427 longest among all counties nationwide
— 8.6% longer than state average
— 9.4% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.1%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 29.6%
- Worked outside county of residence: 47.9%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (77.4%), carpooled (18.2%), walked (1.4%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (1.3%)
13. Hernando County
- Average commute time: 30.5 minutes
— #396 longest among all counties nationwide
— 9.7% longer than state average
— 10.5% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.9%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.8%
- Worked outside county of residence: 35.5%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (79.9%), carpooled (10.2%), walked (0.7%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (7%)
12. Washington County
- Average commute time: 30.8 minutes
— #362 longest among all counties nationwide
— 10.8% longer than state average
— 11.6% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.2%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.7%
- Worked outside county of residence: 46.4%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (87.9%), carpooled (7.1%), walked (0.6%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (2.4%)
11. Putnam County
- Average commute time: 31.3 minutes
— #316 longest among all counties nationwide
— 12.6% longer than state average
— 13.4% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.0%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.1%
- Worked outside county of residence: 35.9%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (81%), carpooled (11%), walked (1.4%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (4.6%)
10. Gadsden County
- Average commute time: 31.3 minutes
— #316 longest among all counties nationwide
— 12.6% longer than state average
— 13.4% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.2%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.7%
- Worked outside county of residence: 53.9%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (85.9%), carpooled (8.2%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (2.5%)
9. Baker County
- Average commute time: 31.7 minutes
— #282 longest among all counties nationwide
— 14.0% longer than state average
— 14.9% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.4%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.6%
- Worked outside county of residence: 52.4%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (83.8%), carpooled (8.7%), walked (0.2%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (4.3%)
8. Gilchrist County
- Average commute time: 32.1 minutes
— #257 longest among all counties nationwide
— 15.5% longer than state average
— 16.3% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.6%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.0%
- Worked outside county of residence: 61.9%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (73.8%), carpooled (19.3%), walked (0.9%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (5%)
7. Pasco County
- Average commute time: 32.2 minutes
— #247 longest among all counties nationwide
— 15.8% longer than state average
— 16.7% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.7%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.7%
- Worked outside county of residence: 45.6%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (80%), carpooled (8.3%), walked (0.9%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (8.2%)
6. Miami-Dade County
- Average commute time: 32.8 minutes
— #208 longest among all counties nationwide
— 18.0% longer than state average
— 18.8% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.2%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.1%
- Worked outside county of residence: 7%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (76.6%), carpooled (8.8%), walked (2%), public transportation (4.7%), worked from home (5.5%)
5. Bradford County
- Average commute time: 33 minutes
— #195 longest among all counties nationwide
— 18.7% longer than state average
— 19.6% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.2%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.9%
- Worked outside county of residence: 55.7%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (85.7%), carpooled (6.8%), walked (1.7%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (3.3%)
4. Wakulla County
- Average commute time: 33.6 minutes
— #160 longest among all counties nationwide
— 20.9% longer than state average
— 21.7% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.7%
- Worked outside county of residence: 60%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (84.4%), carpooled (10.6%), walked (0.7%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (3.6%)
3. Clay County
- Average commute time: 33.7 minutes
— #158 longest among all counties nationwide
— 21.2% longer than state average
— 22.1% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.9%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.0%
- Worked outside county of residence: 54.2%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (83.7%), carpooled (7.2%), walked (1%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.9%)
2. Glades County
- Average commute time: 33.8 minutes
— #151 longest among all counties nationwide
— 21.6% longer than state average
— 22.5% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 10.6%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.9%
- Worked outside county of residence: 59.5%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (70.9%), carpooled (14.8%), walked (3.7%), public transportation (1.3%), worked from home (6%)
1. Osceola County
- Average commute time: 34 minutes
— #138 longest among all counties nationwide
— 22.3% longer than state average
— 23.2% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.1%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.8%
- Worked outside county of residence: 52.3%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (80.4%), carpooled (11.9%), walked (0.6%), public transportation (1%), worked from home (4.5%)