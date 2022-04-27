(Stacker) — Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Florida using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.

30. Lee County

Average commute time: 27.5 minutes

— #795 longest among all counties nationwide

— 1.1% shorter than state average

— 0.4% shorter than national average

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.3%

Worked outside county of residence: 10.5%

Means of transportation: drove alone (79%), carpooled (10.2%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (6.3%)

29. Polk County

Average commute time: 27.8 minutes

— #741 longest among all counties nationwide

— 0.0% shorter than state average

— 0.7% longer than national average

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.1%

Worked outside county of residence: 22.1%

Means of transportation: drove alone (83.4%), carpooled (9.4%), walked (1%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (4%)

28. St. Lucie County

Average commute time: 27.9 minutes

— #724 longest among all counties nationwide

— 0.4% longer than state average

— 1.1% longer than national average

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.6%

Worked outside county of residence: 35.1%

Means of transportation: drove alone (80.2%), carpooled (10.5%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (4.9%)

27. Lafayette County

Average commute time: 28 minutes

— #699 longest among all counties nationwide

— 0.7% longer than state average

— 1.4% longer than national average

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.4%

Worked outside county of residence: 49.9%

Means of transportation: drove alone (87.9%), carpooled (10.1%), walked (0.6%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (0.6%)

26. Walton County

Average commute time: 28 minutes

— #699 longest among all counties nationwide

— 0.7% longer than state average

— 1.4% longer than national average

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.7%

Worked outside county of residence: 23.4%

Means of transportation: drove alone (77%), carpooled (10.2%), walked (1.3%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (9%)

25. Hillsborough County

Average commute time: 28.1 minutes

— #685 longest among all counties nationwide

— 1.1% longer than state average

— 1.8% longer than national average

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.0%

Worked outside county of residence: 12.2%

Means of transportation: drove alone (79.1%), carpooled (9.2%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (1.4%), worked from home (7.1%)

24. Orange County

Average commute time: 28.2 minutes

— #675 longest among all counties nationwide

— 1.4% longer than state average

— 2.2% longer than national average

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.5%

Worked outside county of residence: 13.2%

Means of transportation: drove alone (78.7%), carpooled (9.9%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (2.4%), worked from home (5.5%)

23. Hendry County

Average commute time: 28.4 minutes

— #642 longest among all counties nationwide

— 2.2% longer than state average

— 2.9% longer than national average

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.6%

Worked outside county of residence: 28.8%

Means of transportation: drove alone (62.6%), carpooled (16.2%), walked (4.2%), public transportation (6.6%), worked from home (4.4%)

22. Suwannee County

Average commute time: 28.5 minutes

— #631 longest among all counties nationwide

— 2.5% longer than state average

— 3.3% longer than national average

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.1%

Worked outside county of residence: 39.4%

Means of transportation: drove alone (78%), carpooled (12.5%), walked (2.6%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (5.1%)

21. Broward County

Average commute time: 28.8 minutes

— #594 longest among all counties nationwide

— 3.6% longer than state average

— 4.3% longer than national average

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.1%

Worked outside county of residence: 22.3%

Means of transportation: drove alone (79.5%), carpooled (9.1%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (2.6%), worked from home (5.2%)

20. Liberty County

Average commute time: 29.1 minutes

— #548 longest among all counties nationwide

— 4.7% longer than state average

— 5.4% longer than national average

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.5%

Worked outside county of residence: 47.2%

Means of transportation: drove alone (82.1%), carpooled (8.9%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (3.1%)

19. Jefferson County

Average commute time: 29.4 minutes

— #507 longest among all counties nationwide

— 5.8% longer than state average

— 6.5% longer than national average

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.6%

Worked outside county of residence: 61.3%

Means of transportation: drove alone (83.8%), carpooled (10.9%), walked (0.3%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (4.1%)

18. Santa Rosa County

Average commute time: 29.7 minutes

— #477 longest among all counties nationwide

— 6.8% longer than state average

— 7.6% longer than national average

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.1%

Worked outside county of residence: 50.9%

Means of transportation: drove alone (81.2%), carpooled (10.5%), walked (1%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (5.7%)

17. Levy County

Average commute time: 29.9 minutes

— #454 longest among all counties nationwide

— 7.6% longer than state average

— 8.3% longer than national average

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.3%

Worked outside county of residence: 55.5%

Means of transportation: drove alone (80.8%), carpooled (12.2%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.8%)

16. Lake County

Average commute time: 30 minutes

— #445 longest among all counties nationwide

— 7.9% longer than state average

— 8.7% longer than national average

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.8%

Worked outside county of residence: 42.7%

Means of transportation: drove alone (81.4%), carpooled (9.8%), walked (0.9%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (6%)

15. Nassau County

Average commute time: 30.2 minutes

— #427 longest among all counties nationwide

— 8.6% longer than state average

— 9.4% longer than national average

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.2%

Worked outside county of residence: 38.6%

Means of transportation: drove alone (84.4%), carpooled (6.7%), walked (1.9%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.1%)

14. Calhoun County

Average commute time: 30.2 minutes

— #427 longest among all counties nationwide

— 8.6% longer than state average

— 9.4% longer than national average

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 29.6%

Worked outside county of residence: 47.9%

Means of transportation: drove alone (77.4%), carpooled (18.2%), walked (1.4%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (1.3%)

13. Hernando County

Average commute time: 30.5 minutes

— #396 longest among all counties nationwide

— 9.7% longer than state average

— 10.5% longer than national average

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.8%

Worked outside county of residence: 35.5%

Means of transportation: drove alone (79.9%), carpooled (10.2%), walked (0.7%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (7%)

12. Washington County

Average commute time: 30.8 minutes

— #362 longest among all counties nationwide

— 10.8% longer than state average

— 11.6% longer than national average

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.7%

Worked outside county of residence: 46.4%

Means of transportation: drove alone (87.9%), carpooled (7.1%), walked (0.6%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (2.4%)

11. Putnam County

Average commute time: 31.3 minutes

— #316 longest among all counties nationwide

— 12.6% longer than state average

— 13.4% longer than national average

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.1%

Worked outside county of residence: 35.9%

Means of transportation: drove alone (81%), carpooled (11%), walked (1.4%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (4.6%)

10. Gadsden County

Average commute time: 31.3 minutes

— #316 longest among all counties nationwide

— 12.6% longer than state average

— 13.4% longer than national average

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.7%

Worked outside county of residence: 53.9%

Means of transportation: drove alone (85.9%), carpooled (8.2%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (2.5%)

9. Baker County

Average commute time: 31.7 minutes

— #282 longest among all counties nationwide

— 14.0% longer than state average

— 14.9% longer than national average

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.6%

Worked outside county of residence: 52.4%

Means of transportation: drove alone (83.8%), carpooled (8.7%), walked (0.2%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (4.3%)

8. Gilchrist County

Average commute time: 32.1 minutes

— #257 longest among all counties nationwide

— 15.5% longer than state average

— 16.3% longer than national average

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.0%

Worked outside county of residence: 61.9%

Means of transportation: drove alone (73.8%), carpooled (19.3%), walked (0.9%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (5%)

7. Pasco County

Average commute time: 32.2 minutes

— #247 longest among all counties nationwide

— 15.8% longer than state average

— 16.7% longer than national average

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.7%

Worked outside county of residence: 45.6%

Means of transportation: drove alone (80%), carpooled (8.3%), walked (0.9%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (8.2%)

6. Miami-Dade County

Average commute time: 32.8 minutes

— #208 longest among all counties nationwide

— 18.0% longer than state average

— 18.8% longer than national average

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.1%

Worked outside county of residence: 7%

Means of transportation: drove alone (76.6%), carpooled (8.8%), walked (2%), public transportation (4.7%), worked from home (5.5%)

5. Bradford County

Average commute time: 33 minutes

— #195 longest among all counties nationwide

— 18.7% longer than state average

— 19.6% longer than national average

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.9%

Worked outside county of residence: 55.7%

Means of transportation: drove alone (85.7%), carpooled (6.8%), walked (1.7%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (3.3%)

4. Wakulla County

Average commute time: 33.6 minutes

— #160 longest among all counties nationwide

— 20.9% longer than state average

— 21.7% longer than national average

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.7%

Worked outside county of residence: 60%

Means of transportation: drove alone (84.4%), carpooled (10.6%), walked (0.7%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (3.6%)

3. Clay County

Average commute time: 33.7 minutes

— #158 longest among all counties nationwide

— 21.2% longer than state average

— 22.1% longer than national average

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.0%

Worked outside county of residence: 54.2%

Means of transportation: drove alone (83.7%), carpooled (7.2%), walked (1%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.9%)

2. Glades County

Average commute time: 33.8 minutes

— #151 longest among all counties nationwide

— 21.6% longer than state average

— 22.5% longer than national average

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.9%

Worked outside county of residence: 59.5%

Means of transportation: drove alone (70.9%), carpooled (14.8%), walked (3.7%), public transportation (1.3%), worked from home (6%)

1. Osceola County