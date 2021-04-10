Several COVID-19 vaccination sites close early ahead of severe weather coming toward Tampa Bay

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFLA photo)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Multiple COVID-19 vaccination sites across Tampa Bay have closed early Saturday afternoon due to a bout of severe weather heading toward the area.

According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, the following locations have closed early to the public:

  • Tampa Greyhound Track: Closed at 4 p.m.
  • Raymond James Stadium: Closed at 3 p.m.
  • Mobile vaccination sites: Closed at 3 p.m.
    • This includes: Rivers of Life Church Ministries in Brandon, Centennial Park in Tampa, and Perry Harvey Park in Tampa

Storms are expected to roll into the northern Tampa Bay counties around 5 p.m. and will continue to travel southeast until around 9 p.m.

For the latest updates on the forecast, check out Max Defender 8’s radar.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

April 24 2021 08:00 am

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss