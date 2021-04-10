Several COVID-19 vaccination sites close early ahead of severe weather coming toward Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Multiple COVID-19 vaccination sites across Tampa Bay have closed early Saturday afternoon due to a bout of severe weather heading toward the area.

According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, the following locations have closed early to the public:

Tampa Greyhound Track: Closed at 4 p.m.

Raymond James Stadium: Closed at 3 p.m.

Mobile vaccination sites: Closed at 3 p.m. This includes: Rivers of Life Church Ministries in Brandon, Centennial Park in Tampa, and Perry Harvey Park in Tampa



Storms are expected to roll into the northern Tampa Bay counties around 5 p.m. and will continue to travel southeast until around 9 p.m.

