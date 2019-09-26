Sept. 26 celebrates National Pancake Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – Pancake fans eat up, it’s time to celebrate the syrupy goodness that is pancakes on National Pancake Day.

According to the National Day Calendar, this breakfast item dates back more than 30,000 years.

In fact, they say, this may be the oldest breakfast food in history.

Pancakes are also known as johnnycakes, griddle cakes and hotcakes. But they’re all pretty much made the same way.

Be sure to fry up some batter in little circles, add butter, pour on the syrup and enjoy today!