Semi-truck driver dies after hitting cow and crashing in Highlands County

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 42-year-old Lake Placid man was killed when his semi-truck struck a cow on State Road 70 then rammed into a tree.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Kenny Lee Jenkins was driving west on State Road 70 and approaching County Road 29 when his truck hit a cow on the road.

Jenkins’ semi-truck was sent into a guardrail, barb wire fence, and then into a tree on the shoulder of the road. Upon collision with the tree, FHP said Jenkins was ejected from the truck and killed.

The crash remains under investigation.

LATEST STORIES: