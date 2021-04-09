Selmon West Extension will open to drivers April 19

The Selmon West Extension will be open to the public in the afternoon of April 19, 2021.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The much-anticipated Selmon West Extension will soon be open to drivers.

The elevated toll lane for drivers traveling from Brandon to Pinellas County will open to the public on the afternoon of April 19.

The new route is expected to help ease traffic between the Gandy Bridge and Dale Mabry Highway. It will allow drivers to get from the bridge to Brandon without having to stop, according to the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA).

Construction for the 1.9-mile toll lane began in late 2018. The project cost $230 million dollars.

Those using SunPass will be charged $0.95 to use the extension. It costs $1.31 for Toll-By-Plate billing.

The Selmon West Extension is fully funded by toll revenues and bonds instead of taxpayer dollars.

“This project has been 25 years in the making, and I am thrilled it’s finally ready to open. THEA challenged our design-build team to come up with an innovative and aesthetically pleasing design that would minimize the negative effects of construction on the businesses along the Gandy corridor,” said THEA Executive Director, Joe Waggoner.



