Selmon Expressway extension reaches major milestone as final concrete segment is installed

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority announced a major milestone for the Selmon Extension that brought the project closer to completion.

Crews installed the project’s final concrete segment, the last of 744 to be put into place.

“Now that the road is finally built, it was a big accomplishment for the project team as a whole,” said expressway authority spokeswoman Kymberly Graves.

The work has allowed crews to focus on other large areas of the project that must be finished.

Once the project is complete, it should alleviate traffic congestion on Gandy Boulevard.

“So putting the drivers up top so they can avoid all of the gridlock and the traffic lights and then having the locals who live on Gandy Blvd. continue their access, so they can shop local and get home without the extra congestions,” Graves added.

This extension will also serve as an evacuation route for emergencies. The project is on track to be completed by next summer.

