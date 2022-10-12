TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida is expected to receive $2.65 billion from the federal government to pay for infrastructure enhancements and repairs as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The law itself, the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act of 2022, allocated the $2.65 billion for the 2023 fiscal year, with the funds split between multiple programs, found here.
Here’s a set of bridges in need of repair or upgrading, according to ratings by FDOT, in the Tampa Bay area.
|County
|Location
|Rating
|Citrus County
|US-41 – Florida Nature Trail
|Functionally Obsolete
|SR-200 – Withlacoochee River
|Functionally Obsolete
|Fish Bowl Drive – Homosassa River
|Functionally Obsolete
|CR-494 Over Colleen Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|CR-470 – Tsala Apopka Lake
|Functionally Obsolete
|East Gobbler Drive/Moonrise Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|East Trails End/Leslie Heifner Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|East Trails End – Orange State Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|Point Lonesome Road-Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|North Crescent Drive/Paradise Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|East Moccasin Slough-Davis Lake Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|CR-470 Over Henderson Lake
|Functionally Obsolete
|CR-490 Over SR-589 (Suncoast Parkway)
|Functionally Obsolete
|Southeast 1st Court – Spring Run Canal
|Structurally Deficient
|Southwest 1st Court – Spring Run Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|Hardee County
|SR-64 Over Peace River
|Functionally Obsolete
|SR-64 Over Peace River Overflow
|Functionally Obsolete
|CR-664 Over Little Payne Creek
|Structurally Deficient
|CR-634 Over Charlie Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Sweetwater Road Over Charlie Creek Overflow
|Functionally Obsolete
|Dansby Road/Troublesome Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Post Plant Road/Oak Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Hernando County
|US-41 Northbound Over CSX/Railroad
|Functionally Obsolete
|CR-597 Over Jenkins Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Highlands County
|US-98 (SR-700) Over Kissimmee River
|Functionally Obsolete
|US-98 (SR-700) Over Spring Lake Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|US-98 (SR-700) Over Griffins Ditch
|Functionally Obsolete
|US-98 Over Lorida Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|US-98 Over Arbuckle Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Riverdale Road Over Palmetto Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Tubbs Road Over Jackson Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Sparta Road Over Josephine Creek Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|The Skipper Road Bridge
|Functionally Obsolete
|Sentinel Point Road Over Oak Branch Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|Sentinel Point Road Over Oak Branch
|Functionally Obsolete
|West Josephine Court Over Josephine Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|East Josephine Court Over Josephine Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Cloverleaf Road/Lake Francis Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|Catfish Creek Road Over Catfish Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Sentinel Point Road Over Sentinel Point Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|CR-634 (Hammock Road) Over Little Charlie Bowlegs Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|First Street/Palm Beach Boulevard Over Billy’s Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Hillsborough County
|SR 589 Veterans Southbound Over Linebaugh Avenue
|Functionally Obsolete
|SR 589 Veterans Northbound Over Linebaugh Avenue
|Functionally Obsolete
|SR-580 – Hillsborough Avenue
|Functionally Obsolete
|Hillsborough Avenue Over Railroad
|Functionally Obsolete
|SR-574 Over Baker Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|US-41 Southbound – Little Manatee River
|Functionally Obsolete
|Doyle E. Carlton Bridge
|Functionally Obsolete
|James N. Holmes Bridge
|Functionally Obsolete
|Jefferson Street Ramp Southbound/7th Avenue
|Functionally Obsolete
|I-275 Southbound (SR-93) to Central Avenue Ramp
|Functionally Obsolete
|SR-597 Southbound Over SR 580 and CSX
|Functionally Obsolete
|Rowlett Park Drive/Hillsborough River
|Functionally Obsolete
|Kennedy Ramp Over I-275
|Functionally Obsolete
|Kennedy Drawbridge Over Hillsborough River
|Functionally Obsolete
|US-301 Northbound Over CSX Railroad
|Functionally Obsolete
|US-41 Northbound Over CSX Railroad
|Functionally Obsolete
|US-41 Northbound/Bullfrog Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Doyle E. Carlton Bridge
|Functionally Obsolete
|SR-597 Northbound Over SR-580 and CSX
|Functionally Obsolete
|I-275 (SR-93) Over Memorial Boulevard
|Functionally Obsolete
|I-275 Southbound Over Hillsborough River
|Functionally Obsolete
|I-275 Northbound Over Hillsborough River
|Functionally Obsolete
|I-275 Southbound/Central and Henderson Avenue
|Functionally Obsolete
|I-275 Southbound (SR-93) Over 7th Avenue
|Functionally Obsolete
|I-275 Southbound (SR-93) Over Palm Avenue
|Functionally Obsolete
|I-275 Over Martin Luther King Boulevard
|Functionally Obsolete
|I-275 Over Broad Street
|Functionally Obsolete
|I-275 Over Fletcher Avenue
|Functionally Obsolete
|CR-579 Over Little Manatee River South Fork
|Functionally Obsolete
|CR-579 Over Little Manatee River
|Functionally Obsolete
|SR-583 Southbound Over Hillsborough River
|Functionally Obsolete
|SR-583 Northbound Over Hillsborough River
|Functionally Obsolete
|Old Big Bend Road/Bullfrog Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Keysville Road/North Prong Alafia River
|Functionally Obsolete
|Ashley Street Offramp/Laurel Street
|Functionally Obsolete
|Ashley Street Onramp/Laurel Street
|Functionally Obsolete
|Selmon Viaduct Westbound
|Functionally Obsolete
|Selmon Viaduct Eastbound
|Functionally Obsolete
|I-275 Northbound to I-75 Northbound
|Functionally Obsolete
|Williams Road/Ramp A-1 and A-4
|Functionally Obsolete
|X-Town Loop D Over I-75
|Functionally Obsolete
|Paul H. Smith Bridge (SR-574/Hillsborough River)
|Functionally Obsolete
|Lois Avenue Over Henry Street Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|I-275 Viaduct Ramp B
|Functionally Obsolete
|SR-589 Southbound Over Ramps A2, A3, A4, A5
|Functionally Obsolete
|Downtown Selmon-Reversible Lanes
|Functionally Obsolete
|Mainline-Selmon Reversible Lanes Bridge
|Functionally Obsolete
|Gateway – Selmon Reversible Lanes Bridge
|Functionally Obsolete
|I-75 Northbound Ramp B-3 Over SR-60
|Functionally Obsolete
|SR-618B Eastbound (Selmon Extension Ramp D)
|Functionally Obsolete
|SR-618B (Selmon West Extension Nortbound Ramp)
|Functionally Obsolete
|SR-618B West Extension Ramp East Over Gandy Boulevard
|Functionally Obsolete
|US-301 Southbound Over CSX Railroad
|Functionally Obsolete
|US-41 Southbound Over CSX Railroad
|Functionally Obsolete
|Morris Bridge Road/Bassett Branch
|Functionally Obsolete
|70th Street South/Delaney Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Hanna Road – Sherry’s Brook
|Functionally Obsolete
|Hutchison Road – Rocky Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Orange Grove Drive – Sweetwater Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Hudson Lane – Sweetwater Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Old Memorial Highway Over Double Branch Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Sawyer Road Over Loma Slough
|Functionally Obsolete
|Barry Road – Drainage Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|North Manhattan – Channel H
|Functionally Obsolete
|CR-582/Keystone Water Passage
|Functionally Obsolete
|Florida Mining Boulevard/Sweetwater Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Longboat Boulevard Southbound/Two Waters Inlet
|Functionally Obsolete
|Longboat Boulevard Northbound/Two Waters Inlet
|Functionally Obsolete
|Newberger Road – Kell Creek
|Structurally Deficient
|Hanley Road Over Channel G
|Functionally Obsolete
|McMullen Loop Over Rice Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Philips Lane Over Kitchen Branch
|Structurally Deficient
|Dickman Road Over Dolphin Cove
|Functionally Obsolete
|Dickman Road Over Noonan Branch
|Functionally Obsolete
|CR-573 78th Street Over Archie Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Jim Johnson Road Over Howell Branch
|Functionally Obsolete
|Branch Forbes Road Over Pemberton Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Morris Bridge Road Over New River
|Functionally Obsolete
|Downing Street Over Turkey Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Sydney Road Over Turkey Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Turkey Creek Road Over Turkey Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Trapnell Road Over Howell Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Smith Ryals Road Over Howell Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Trapnell Road Over Branch of Howell Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Wiggins Road Over English Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Nichols Road Over Sloman Branch
|Functionally Obsolete
|McIntosh Road Over Pemberton Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Sparkman Road Over Howell Branch
|Functionally Obsolete
|Fairway Boulevard Over Flamingo Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|Platt Street Bridge
|Functionally Obsolete
|Brorein Drawbridge
|Functionally Obsolete
|Cass Street Drawbridge
|Functionally Obsolete
|Columbus Drive Swing Span
|Functionally Obsolete
|Sumter Lowry Bridge
|Functionally Obsolete
|Davis Island Bridge
|Functionally Obsolete
|Plant Avenue Bridge
|Functionally Obsolete
|Bayshore Boulevard Over Crayfish Canal
|Structurally Deficient
|On-ramp to Davis Island Bridge
|Functionally Obsolete
|Off-ramp to Tampa General Hospital
|Functionally Obsolete
|Neptune Way Over Shorecrest Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|40th Street (McKinley Drive) Over Busch Gardens Trams Tunnel
|Functionally Obsolete
|New Tampa Boulevard Over Trout Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|George Bean Parkway/Ramp D
|Functionally Obsolete
|Recirculation Road/Parking Road
|Functionally Obsolete
|Blue Departures Inbound
|Functionally Obsolete
|Blue Departures Outbound
|Functionally Obsolete
|Red Departures Inbound
|Functionally Obsolete
|Red Departures Outbound
|Functionally Obsolete
|Recirculation Road to Terminal Road
|Functionally Obsolete
|Manatee County
|Cortez Draw Bridge
|Functionally Obsolete
|Anna Maria Drawbridge
|Functionally Obsolete
|SR 789/Longboat Key Pass
|Functionally Obsolete
|Buffalo Road Over Buffalo Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|US-301 Southbound Over 26th Avenue and Railroad
|Functionally Obsolete
|49th Street East/Terra Ceia Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Upper Manatee River Road Over Mill Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Upper Manatee River Road Over Gates Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Rye Road/Mill Creek Branch
|Functionally Obsolete
|9th Street East – Bowlees Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|26th Street West/Cedar Hammock Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|69th Avenue East Over Pearce Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|Lorraine Road Over Wolf Slough
|Functionally Obsolete
|Caruso Road Over Williams Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|51st Street West Over Cedar Hammock Canal
|Structurally Deficient
|9th Street West – Cedar Hammock Canal
|Structurally Deficient
|43rd Street West – Cedar Hammock Canal
|Structurally Deficient
|Kay Road Over Cypress Strand
|Functionally Obsolete
|Jim Davis Road Over Gamble Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Ogleby Creek Road Over Ogleby Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|127th Street West Over Palma Sola Bay West
|Functionally Obsolete
|Honore Avenue Over Cedar Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Bay Boulevard Over North Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|Crescent Drive Over Crescent Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|21st Avenue West Over Wares Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|South Skyway Fishing Pier Southbound
|Structurally Deficient
|Pasco County
|US-41 Over Scotts Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|Main Street Over Pithlachascotee River
|Functionally Obsolete
|Us-98/CSX Railroad and CR-35A
|Functionally Obsolete
|CR-595 Over Pithlachascotee River
|Structurally Deficient
|I-75 Northbound (SR-93) Over Ossie Murphy Road
|Functionally Obsolete
|Crystal Springs Over Hillsborough River
|Functionally Obsolete
|Pasco Road Over Stanley Branch
|Structurally Deficient
|Celtic Street Over Anclote River
|Functionally Obsolete
|Old Cypress Creek Road Over Cypress Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|David “Hap” Clark Bridge
|Functionally Obsolete
|Pinellas County
|US-19A Over Anclote River
|Functionally Obsolete
|SR-590 Over Stevensons Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|4th Street Southbound Over Big Island Gap
|Functionally Obsolete
|Welch Causeway Drawbridge
|Functionally Obsolete
|Corey Causeway Drawbridge Southbound
|Functionally Obsolete
|Corey Causeway STR B Southbound
|Functionally Obsolete
|Corey Causeway STR C Southbound
|Functionally Obsolete
|Indian Rocks Road Over Ikes Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|CR-694 Over Cross Bayou
|Functionally Obsolete
|CR-586 Over St. Joseph Sound
|Functionally Obsolete
|Dunedin Causeway Drawbridge
|Functionally Obsolete
|4th Street Northbound Over Big Island Gap
|Functionally Obsolete
|Indian Rocks Drawbridge Eastbound
|Functionally Obsolete
|SR-590 Over Alligator Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|I-375 Eastbound Ramp
|Functionally Obsolete
|Corey Causeway Drawbridge Northbound
|Functionally Obsolete
|Corey Causeway STR B Northbound
|Functionally Obsolete
|Corey Causeway STR C Northbound
|Functionally Obsolete
|8th Street South Over I-175
|Functionally Obsolete
|Gulfport Boulevard Over Bear Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|I-275 Southbound to SR-679 Westbound
|Functionally Obsolete
|SR-679 Eastbound to I-275 Northbound
|Functionally Obsolete
|I-275 southbound Over I-75 Northbound and Ramps
|Functionally Obsolete
|US-19 Northbound (SR-55) Frontage Road Over Allen Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|I-275 Northbound Exit Ramp to SR-686 Westbound
|Functionally Obsolete
|SR 590 Over Bishop Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Beckett Bridge
|Structurally Deficient
|Anderson Park Road/Tookes Road
|Functionally Obsolete
|Shore Drive/Shore Drive Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|Orange Street/Minnow Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|CR-611 Northbound Off-ramp/Lake T arpon Outfall
|Functionally Obsolete
|Polk County
|US-92 Over Winston Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|SR-60 Over Buttermilk Slough, North Fork
|Functionally Obsolete
|SR-60 Over Sheep Hammock Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|SR-60 Westbound Over Peace River
|Functionally Obsolete
|SR-60 Westbound Over Peace River Overflow
|Functionally Obsolete
|John Singletary Bridge
|Functionally Obsolete
|CR-655 (Rifle Range Road) Over Peace Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|CR-542 Lake Howard Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|CR-542 Over Saddle Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|CR-640 Over Peace River
|Functionally Obsolete
|CR-17A Over Gatorhog Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|SR-557A (CR-557) Over I-4 (SR-400)
|Functionally Obsolete
|US-92 Over Hamilton Branch
|Functionally Obsolete
|SR-33 Over CR-655
|Functionally Obsolete
|SR-60 Eastbound Over Peace River
|Functionally Obsolete
|SR-60 Eastbound Over Peace River Overflow
|Functionally Obsolete
|SR-60 Eastbound Over Peace Creek Relief
|Functionally Obsolete
|Main Street (CR-542) Over SR-563 (Sikes Boulevard)
|Functionally Obsolete
|Griffin Road Over I-4 (SR-400)
|Functionally Obsolete
|SR-5421 Over Eastwood Drainage Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|SR-60 CSX Railroad and Palm Avenue
|Functionally Obsolete
|Old Dixie Highway Fussels Ditch
|Functionally Obsolete
|Thornhill Road Over Lena Run
|Functionally Obsolete
|East Lake Parker Drive/Lake Parker Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|Walker Road/Itchepackesassa Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Park Byrd Road Over Pinwheel Ditch
|Functionally Obsolete
|Rockridge Road Over Fox Drain
|Functionally Obsolete
|West Lake Hamilton Over Margrets Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|West Lake Hamilton Road Over Peace River
|Functionally Obsolete
|Crump Road Over Peace River Drainage
|Functionally Obsolete
|Horseshoe Creek Road/Horseshoe Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Southwest 7th Street Over Lake Shipp Canal, Lake Lulu Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|Old Avon Park Road Over Livingston Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|North Lake Reedy Boulevard/Reedy Ditch
|Functionally Obsolete
|Walk in Water Road Over Tiger Creek
|Structurally Deficient
|Thompson Nursery Over Peace Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Old Bowling Green Road Over Whidden Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Fort Green Road Over Little Payne Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Oakbridge Boulevard Northbound Over Drainage Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|Oakbridge Boulevard Southbound Over Drainage Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|US-98/SR-35 Over CSX Railroad
|Functionally Obsolete
|Helena Road Over Helena Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|Richland Road – Bear Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Lake Howard Drive/Lake May Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|Avenue North Southwest/Lake May Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|17th Street Northwest Over Lake Mirror Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|SR 570 Polk Eastbound Over I-4
|Functionally Obsolete
|SR 570 Polk Eastbound/Frontage Road
|Functionally Obsolete
|North Frontage Road/CSX Railroad
|Functionally Obsolete
|SR 570 Polk Westbound Over I-4
|Functionally Obsolete
|SR 570 Polk Eastbound Over I-4
|Functionally Obsolete
|Ridgemoor Boulevard Over Brooker Creek
|Structurally Deficient
|CR-611 Southbound/Lake Tarpon Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|CR-611 Northbound/Lake Tarpon Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|Lakeview Road/Stevenson Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Belcher Road Over Allens Creek
|Structurally Deficient
|Old Coachman Road/Alligator Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|CR-611 Nortbound/49th Street Over SR-686/Roosevelt Boulevard
|Functionally Obsolete
|Oakadia Drive Over Allens Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|86th/Seminole Bypass Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|102nd Avenue North/McKay Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|58th Street/Redhead Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|San Martin Boulevard/Riviera Bay
|Functionally Obsolete
|58th Street North/Deep Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|Island Way Northbound/Clearwater Harbor Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|Island Way Southbound/Clearwater Harbor Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|60th Street North/Redhead Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|62nd Street North/Goose Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|Mullet Creek Bridge
|Functionally Obsolete
|9th Street South/Booker Creek
|Structurally Deficient
|17th Street North Over Booker Creek
|Structurally Deficient
|8th Street South/Booker Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|43rd Street South/Clam Bayou
|Structurally Deficient
|Nathaniel J. Upham Bridge
|Structurally Deficient
|9th Street North/Turners Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Bayou Grande Boulevard Northeast/Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|Venetian Boulevard/Venetian Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|Shore Acres/Horseshoe Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|Overlook Drive Northeast/Smacks Bayou
|Structurally Deficient
|39th Avenue South/Big Bayou
|Functionally Obsolete
|45th Avenue South/Little Bayou
|Functionally Obsolete
|Dr. MLK Jr. Street Over Salt Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|10th and 11th Avenue South/Booker Creek
|Structurally Deficient
|7th Street North/Gateway Canal
|Structurally Deficient
|77th Avenue North WEstbound X-over at Canal 12
|Functionally Obsolete
|16th Street North/Canal 12
|Functionally Obsolete
|16th Street North Southbound/Canal 10
|Functionally Obsolete
|38th Street South/Minnow Canal
|Structurally Deficient
|58th Street North/Bear Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|62nd Avenue South/Maximo Channel
|Structurally Deficient
|21st Avenue/McPherson Bayou
|Functionally Obsolete
|F. Kettrell Powell Bridge
|Functionally Obsolete
|Whitcomb Boulevard/Whitcomb Bayou
|Functionally Obsolete
|Treasure Island Causeway West
|Functionally Obsolete
|Treasure Island Causeway East
|Functionally Obsolete
|North Skyway Fishing Pier Southbound
|Structurally Deficient
|Sarasota County
|US-41 (SR-45) Southbound Over South Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|US-41 (SR-45) Over Hudson Bayou
|Functionally Obsolete
|Little Ringling Northbound Over Coon Key Waterway
|Functionally Obsolete
|Stickney Point Drawbridge Eastbound
|Functionally Obsolete
|Manasota Key Drawbridge
|Functionally Obsolete
|Col. Robert Tribolet Bridge
|Functionally Obsolete
|SSR-758 (Siesta Drive) Over Hanson Bayou
|Functionally Obsolete
|Blackburn Point Road/Intracoastal Waterway
|Functionally Obsolete
|Stickney Point Drawbridge Westbound
|Functionally Obsolete
|US-41 (SR-45) Over Hudson Bayou
|Functionally Obsolete
|SR-789 Northbound Over St. Armands Key
|Functionally Obsolete
|I-75 Southbound Over Bee Ridge Road
|Functionally Obsolete
|I-75 Northbound Over Bee Ridge Road
|Functionally Obsolete
|KMI Drawbridge Northbound
|Functionally Obsolete
|KMI Drawbridge Southbound
|Functionally Obsolete
|SR-72 Over Cow Pen Slough
|Functionally Obsolete
|Little Ringling (SR-789) Southbound Over Coon Key
|Functionally Obsolete
|Sarasota Golf Club Boulevard Over Branch Canal 54B
|Functionally Obsolete
|Ortiz Boulevard Over Channel A
|Functionally Obsolete
|Palmer Boulevard Over Canal Lateral AG
|Functionally Obsolete
|Porter Road Over Canal Main C
|Functionally Obsolete
|Prudence Road Over Branch Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|Prudence Drive Over Branch Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|Shade Avenue Over Blossom Brook
|Functionally Obsolete
|Trionfo Avenue Over Channel B
|Functionally Obsolete
|Tri-Par Avenue Over Canal Main 3
|Functionally Obsolete
|Vamo Way Over Catfish Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Webber Street Bridge Over Phillippi Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Wilkinson Road Over Brookside Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|South Gondola Drive/Nile Canal
|Structurally Deficient
|SR-578 Over Phillippi Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Tuttle Avenue Over Phillippi Creek
|Structurally Deficient
|Central Sarasota Parkway Over Catfish Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|McIntosh Road Over Trunk Ditch
|Functionally Obsolete
|McIntosh Road Over Catfish Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Caspersen Beach Bridge
|Functionally Obsolete
|Regatta Bridge East
|Functionally Obsolete
|Regatta Bridge West
|Functionally Obsolete
|North Port Boulevard Over Cocoplum Waterway
|Functionally Obsolete
|Pan American Boulevard Over Myakka Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Chamberlain Boulevard/Cocoplum Waterway
|Functionally Obsolete
|Cranberry Boulevard Over Cocoplum Waterway
|Functionally Obsolete
|South Salford Boulevard Over Cocoplum Waterway
|Functionally Obsolete
|Biscayne Drive Over Myakkahatchee Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|San Mateo Drive/Cocoplum Waterway
|Functionally Obsolete
|Atwater Drive Over Cocoplum Waterway
|Functionally Obsolete
|Cranberry Boulevard Over Snover Waterway
|Functionally Obsolete
|Chamberlain Boulevard Over Snover Waterway
|Functionally Obsolete
|Salford Boulevard Over Snover Waterway
|Functionally Obsolete
|Price Boulevard Over Bethlehem Waterway
|Functionally Obsolete
|Tropicaire Boulevard Over Myakkahatchee Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Inkwood Drive Over Littlefield Waterway
|Structurally Deficient
|Yorkshire Over Bethlehem Waterway
|Structurally Deficient
|North Yorkshire Street Over Cocoplum Waterway
|Structurally Deficient
|South Haberland Over Cococplum Waterway
|Functionally Obsolete
|Sumter Boulevard Over Snover Waterway
|Functionally Obsolete
|Orange Avenue Over Hudson Bayou
|Functionally Obsolete
|Myrtle Street Over Whitaker Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|38th Street Over Whitaker Creek
|Functionally Obsolete
|Azinger Way Over Main Canal B
|Functionally Obsolete
|Osprey Avenue Over Hudson Bayou
|Functionally Obsolete
|South Shade Avenue – Euclid Canal
|Functionally Obsolete
|Wood Street Over Euclid Canal
|Functionally Obsolete