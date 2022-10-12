TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida is expected to receive $2.65 billion from the federal government to pay for infrastructure enhancements and repairs as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The law itself, the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act of 2022, allocated the $2.65 billion for the 2023 fiscal year, with the funds split between multiple programs, found here.

Here’s a set of bridges in need of repair or upgrading, according to ratings by FDOT, in the Tampa Bay area.

CountyLocationRating
Citrus CountyUS-41 – Florida Nature TrailFunctionally Obsolete
SR-200 – Withlacoochee RiverFunctionally Obsolete
Fish Bowl Drive – Homosassa RiverFunctionally Obsolete
CR-494 Over Colleen CanalFunctionally Obsolete
CR-470 – Tsala Apopka LakeFunctionally Obsolete
East Gobbler Drive/Moonrise CanalFunctionally Obsolete
East Trails End/Leslie Heifner CanalFunctionally Obsolete
East Trails End – Orange State CanalFunctionally Obsolete
Point Lonesome Road-CanalFunctionally Obsolete
North Crescent Drive/Paradise CanalFunctionally Obsolete
East Moccasin Slough-Davis Lake CanalFunctionally Obsolete
CR-470 Over Henderson LakeFunctionally Obsolete
CR-490 Over SR-589 (Suncoast Parkway)Functionally Obsolete
Southeast 1st Court – Spring Run CanalStructurally Deficient
Southwest 1st Court – Spring Run CanalFunctionally Obsolete
Hardee CountySR-64 Over Peace RiverFunctionally Obsolete
SR-64 Over Peace River OverflowFunctionally Obsolete
CR-664 Over Little Payne CreekStructurally Deficient
CR-634 Over Charlie CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Sweetwater Road Over Charlie Creek OverflowFunctionally Obsolete
Dansby Road/Troublesome CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Post Plant Road/Oak CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Hernando CountyUS-41 Northbound Over CSX/RailroadFunctionally Obsolete
CR-597 Over Jenkins CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Highlands CountyUS-98 (SR-700) Over Kissimmee RiverFunctionally Obsolete
US-98 (SR-700) Over Spring Lake CanalFunctionally Obsolete
US-98 (SR-700) Over Griffins DitchFunctionally Obsolete
US-98 Over Lorida CreekFunctionally Obsolete
US-98 Over Arbuckle CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Riverdale Road Over Palmetto CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Tubbs Road Over Jackson CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Sparta Road Over Josephine Creek CanalFunctionally Obsolete
The Skipper Road BridgeFunctionally Obsolete
Sentinel Point Road Over Oak Branch CanalFunctionally Obsolete
Sentinel Point Road Over Oak BranchFunctionally Obsolete
West Josephine Court Over Josephine CreekFunctionally Obsolete
East Josephine Court Over Josephine CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Cloverleaf Road/Lake Francis CanalFunctionally Obsolete
Catfish Creek Road Over Catfish CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Sentinel Point Road Over Sentinel Point CanalFunctionally Obsolete
CR-634 (Hammock Road) Over Little Charlie Bowlegs CreekFunctionally Obsolete
First Street/Palm Beach Boulevard Over Billy’s CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Hillsborough CountySR 589 Veterans Southbound Over Linebaugh AvenueFunctionally Obsolete
SR 589 Veterans Northbound Over Linebaugh AvenueFunctionally Obsolete
SR-580 – Hillsborough AvenueFunctionally Obsolete
Hillsborough Avenue Over RailroadFunctionally Obsolete
SR-574 Over Baker CanalFunctionally Obsolete
US-41 Southbound – Little Manatee RiverFunctionally Obsolete
Doyle E. Carlton BridgeFunctionally Obsolete
James N. Holmes BridgeFunctionally Obsolete
Jefferson Street Ramp Southbound/7th AvenueFunctionally Obsolete
I-275 Southbound (SR-93) to Central Avenue RampFunctionally Obsolete
SR-597 Southbound Over SR 580 and CSXFunctionally Obsolete
Rowlett Park Drive/Hillsborough RiverFunctionally Obsolete
Kennedy Ramp Over I-275Functionally Obsolete
Kennedy Drawbridge Over Hillsborough RiverFunctionally Obsolete
US-301 Northbound Over CSX RailroadFunctionally Obsolete
US-41 Northbound Over CSX RailroadFunctionally Obsolete
US-41 Northbound/Bullfrog CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Doyle E. Carlton BridgeFunctionally Obsolete
SR-597 Northbound Over SR-580 and CSXFunctionally Obsolete
I-275 (SR-93) Over Memorial BoulevardFunctionally Obsolete
I-275 Southbound Over Hillsborough RiverFunctionally Obsolete
I-275 Northbound Over Hillsborough RiverFunctionally Obsolete
I-275 Southbound/Central and Henderson AvenueFunctionally Obsolete
I-275 Southbound (SR-93) Over 7th AvenueFunctionally Obsolete
I-275 Southbound (SR-93) Over Palm AvenueFunctionally Obsolete
I-275 Over Martin Luther King BoulevardFunctionally Obsolete
I-275 Over Broad StreetFunctionally Obsolete
I-275 Over Fletcher AvenueFunctionally Obsolete
CR-579 Over Little Manatee River South ForkFunctionally Obsolete
CR-579 Over Little Manatee RiverFunctionally Obsolete
SR-583 Southbound Over Hillsborough RiverFunctionally Obsolete
SR-583 Northbound Over Hillsborough RiverFunctionally Obsolete
Old Big Bend Road/Bullfrog CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Keysville Road/North Prong Alafia RiverFunctionally Obsolete
Ashley Street Offramp/Laurel StreetFunctionally Obsolete
Ashley Street Onramp/Laurel StreetFunctionally Obsolete
Selmon Viaduct WestboundFunctionally Obsolete
Selmon Viaduct EastboundFunctionally Obsolete
I-275 Northbound to I-75 NorthboundFunctionally Obsolete
Williams Road/Ramp A-1 and A-4Functionally Obsolete
X-Town Loop D Over I-75Functionally Obsolete
Paul H. Smith Bridge (SR-574/Hillsborough River)Functionally Obsolete
Lois Avenue Over Henry Street CanalFunctionally Obsolete
I-275 Viaduct Ramp BFunctionally Obsolete
SR-589 Southbound Over Ramps A2, A3, A4, A5Functionally Obsolete
Downtown Selmon-Reversible LanesFunctionally Obsolete
Mainline-Selmon Reversible Lanes BridgeFunctionally Obsolete
Gateway – Selmon Reversible Lanes Bridge Functionally Obsolete
I-75 Northbound Ramp B-3 Over SR-60Functionally Obsolete
SR-618B Eastbound (Selmon Extension Ramp D)Functionally Obsolete
SR-618B (Selmon West Extension Nortbound Ramp)Functionally Obsolete
SR-618B West Extension Ramp East Over Gandy BoulevardFunctionally Obsolete
US-301 Southbound Over CSX RailroadFunctionally Obsolete
US-41 Southbound Over CSX RailroadFunctionally Obsolete
Morris Bridge Road/Bassett BranchFunctionally Obsolete
70th Street South/Delaney CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Hanna Road – Sherry’s BrookFunctionally Obsolete
Hutchison Road – Rocky CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Orange Grove Drive – Sweetwater CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Hudson Lane – Sweetwater CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Old Memorial Highway Over Double Branch CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Sawyer Road Over Loma SloughFunctionally Obsolete
Barry Road – Drainage CanalFunctionally Obsolete
North Manhattan – Channel HFunctionally Obsolete
CR-582/Keystone Water PassageFunctionally Obsolete
Florida Mining Boulevard/Sweetwater CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Longboat Boulevard Southbound/Two Waters InletFunctionally Obsolete
Longboat Boulevard Northbound/Two Waters InletFunctionally Obsolete
Newberger Road – Kell CreekStructurally Deficient
Hanley Road Over Channel GFunctionally Obsolete
McMullen Loop Over Rice CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Philips Lane Over Kitchen BranchStructurally Deficient
Dickman Road Over Dolphin CoveFunctionally Obsolete
Dickman Road Over Noonan BranchFunctionally Obsolete
CR-573 78th Street Over Archie CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Jim Johnson Road Over Howell BranchFunctionally Obsolete
Branch Forbes Road Over Pemberton CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Morris Bridge Road Over New RiverFunctionally Obsolete
Downing Street Over Turkey CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Sydney Road Over Turkey CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Turkey Creek Road Over Turkey CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Trapnell Road Over Howell CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Smith Ryals Road Over Howell CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Trapnell Road Over Branch of Howell CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Wiggins Road Over English CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Nichols Road Over Sloman BranchFunctionally Obsolete
McIntosh Road Over Pemberton CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Sparkman Road Over Howell BranchFunctionally Obsolete
Fairway Boulevard Over Flamingo CanalFunctionally Obsolete
Platt Street BridgeFunctionally Obsolete
Brorein DrawbridgeFunctionally Obsolete
Cass Street DrawbridgeFunctionally Obsolete
Columbus Drive Swing SpanFunctionally Obsolete
Sumter Lowry BridgeFunctionally Obsolete
Davis Island BridgeFunctionally Obsolete
Plant Avenue BridgeFunctionally Obsolete
Bayshore Boulevard Over Crayfish CanalStructurally Deficient
On-ramp to Davis Island BridgeFunctionally Obsolete
Off-ramp to Tampa General HospitalFunctionally Obsolete
Neptune Way Over Shorecrest CanalFunctionally Obsolete
40th Street (McKinley Drive) Over Busch Gardens Trams TunnelFunctionally Obsolete
New Tampa Boulevard Over Trout CreekFunctionally Obsolete
George Bean Parkway/Ramp DFunctionally Obsolete
Recirculation Road/Parking RoadFunctionally Obsolete
Blue Departures InboundFunctionally Obsolete
Blue Departures OutboundFunctionally Obsolete
Red Departures InboundFunctionally Obsolete
Red Departures OutboundFunctionally Obsolete
Recirculation Road to Terminal RoadFunctionally Obsolete
Manatee CountyCortez Draw BridgeFunctionally Obsolete
Anna Maria DrawbridgeFunctionally Obsolete
SR 789/Longboat Key PassFunctionally Obsolete
Buffalo Road Over Buffalo CanalFunctionally Obsolete
US-301 Southbound Over 26th Avenue and RailroadFunctionally Obsolete
49th Street East/Terra Ceia CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Upper Manatee River Road Over Mill CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Upper Manatee River Road Over Gates CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Rye Road/Mill Creek BranchFunctionally Obsolete
9th Street East – Bowlees CreekFunctionally Obsolete
26th Street West/Cedar Hammock CanalFunctionally Obsolete
69th Avenue East Over Pearce CanalFunctionally Obsolete
Lorraine Road Over Wolf SloughFunctionally Obsolete
Caruso Road Over Williams CreekFunctionally Obsolete
51st Street West Over Cedar Hammock CanalStructurally Deficient
9th Street West – Cedar Hammock CanalStructurally Deficient
43rd Street West – Cedar Hammock CanalStructurally Deficient
Kay Road Over Cypress StrandFunctionally Obsolete
Jim Davis Road Over Gamble CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Ogleby Creek Road Over Ogleby CreekFunctionally Obsolete
127th Street West Over Palma Sola Bay WestFunctionally Obsolete
Honore Avenue Over Cedar CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Bay Boulevard Over North CanalFunctionally Obsolete
Crescent Drive Over Crescent CanalFunctionally Obsolete
21st Avenue West Over Wares CreekFunctionally Obsolete
South Skyway Fishing Pier SouthboundStructurally Deficient
Pasco CountyUS-41 Over Scotts CanalFunctionally Obsolete
Main Street Over Pithlachascotee RiverFunctionally Obsolete
Us-98/CSX Railroad and CR-35AFunctionally Obsolete
CR-595 Over Pithlachascotee RiverStructurally Deficient
I-75 Northbound (SR-93) Over Ossie Murphy RoadFunctionally Obsolete
Crystal Springs Over Hillsborough RiverFunctionally Obsolete
Pasco Road Over Stanley BranchStructurally Deficient
Celtic Street Over Anclote RiverFunctionally Obsolete
Old Cypress Creek Road Over Cypress CreekFunctionally Obsolete
David “Hap” Clark BridgeFunctionally Obsolete
Pinellas CountyUS-19A Over Anclote RiverFunctionally Obsolete
SR-590 Over Stevensons CreekFunctionally Obsolete
4th Street Southbound Over Big Island GapFunctionally Obsolete
Welch Causeway DrawbridgeFunctionally Obsolete
Corey Causeway Drawbridge SouthboundFunctionally Obsolete
Corey Causeway STR B SouthboundFunctionally Obsolete
Corey Causeway STR C SouthboundFunctionally Obsolete
Indian Rocks Road Over Ikes CreekFunctionally Obsolete
CR-694 Over Cross BayouFunctionally Obsolete
CR-586 Over St. Joseph SoundFunctionally Obsolete
Dunedin Causeway DrawbridgeFunctionally Obsolete
4th Street Northbound Over Big Island GapFunctionally Obsolete
Indian Rocks Drawbridge EastboundFunctionally Obsolete
SR-590 Over Alligator CreekFunctionally Obsolete
I-375 Eastbound RampFunctionally Obsolete
Corey Causeway Drawbridge NorthboundFunctionally Obsolete
Corey Causeway STR B NorthboundFunctionally Obsolete
Corey Causeway STR C NorthboundFunctionally Obsolete
8th Street South Over I-175Functionally Obsolete
Gulfport Boulevard Over Bear CreekFunctionally Obsolete
I-275 Southbound to SR-679 WestboundFunctionally Obsolete
SR-679 Eastbound to I-275 NorthboundFunctionally Obsolete
I-275 southbound Over I-75 Northbound and RampsFunctionally Obsolete
US-19 Northbound (SR-55) Frontage Road Over Allen CreekFunctionally Obsolete
I-275 Northbound Exit Ramp to SR-686 WestboundFunctionally Obsolete
SR 590 Over Bishop CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Beckett BridgeStructurally Deficient
Anderson Park Road/Tookes RoadFunctionally Obsolete
Shore Drive/Shore Drive CanalFunctionally Obsolete
Orange Street/Minnow CreekFunctionally Obsolete
CR-611 Northbound Off-ramp/Lake T arpon OutfallFunctionally Obsolete
Polk CountyUS-92 Over Winston CreekFunctionally Obsolete
SR-60 Over Buttermilk Slough, North ForkFunctionally Obsolete
SR-60 Over Sheep Hammock CreekFunctionally Obsolete
SR-60 Westbound Over Peace RiverFunctionally Obsolete
SR-60 Westbound Over Peace River OverflowFunctionally Obsolete
John Singletary BridgeFunctionally Obsolete
CR-655 (Rifle Range Road) Over Peace CreekFunctionally Obsolete
CR-542 Lake Howard CanalFunctionally Obsolete
CR-542 Over Saddle CreekFunctionally Obsolete
CR-640 Over Peace RiverFunctionally Obsolete
CR-17A Over Gatorhog CanalFunctionally Obsolete
SR-557A (CR-557) Over I-4 (SR-400)Functionally Obsolete
US-92 Over Hamilton BranchFunctionally Obsolete
SR-33 Over CR-655Functionally Obsolete
SR-60 Eastbound Over Peace RiverFunctionally Obsolete
SR-60 Eastbound Over Peace River OverflowFunctionally Obsolete
SR-60 Eastbound Over Peace Creek ReliefFunctionally Obsolete
Main Street (CR-542) Over SR-563 (Sikes Boulevard)Functionally Obsolete
Griffin Road Over I-4 (SR-400)Functionally Obsolete
SR-5421 Over Eastwood Drainage CanalFunctionally Obsolete
SR-60 CSX Railroad and Palm AvenueFunctionally Obsolete
Old Dixie Highway Fussels DitchFunctionally Obsolete
Thornhill Road Over Lena RunFunctionally Obsolete
East Lake Parker Drive/Lake Parker CanalFunctionally Obsolete
Walker Road/Itchepackesassa CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Park Byrd Road Over Pinwheel DitchFunctionally Obsolete
Rockridge Road Over Fox DrainFunctionally Obsolete
West Lake Hamilton Over Margrets CanalFunctionally Obsolete
West Lake Hamilton Road Over Peace RiverFunctionally Obsolete
Crump Road Over Peace River DrainageFunctionally Obsolete
Horseshoe Creek Road/Horseshoe CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Southwest 7th Street Over Lake Shipp Canal, Lake Lulu CanalFunctionally Obsolete
Old Avon Park Road Over Livingston CreekFunctionally Obsolete
North Lake Reedy Boulevard/Reedy DitchFunctionally Obsolete
Walk in Water Road Over Tiger CreekStructurally Deficient
Thompson Nursery Over Peace CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Old Bowling Green Road Over Whidden CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Fort Green Road Over Little Payne CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Oakbridge Boulevard Northbound Over Drainage CanalFunctionally Obsolete
Oakbridge Boulevard Southbound Over Drainage CanalFunctionally Obsolete
US-98/SR-35 Over CSX RailroadFunctionally Obsolete
Helena Road Over Helena CanalFunctionally Obsolete
Richland Road – Bear CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Lake Howard Drive/Lake May CanalFunctionally Obsolete
Avenue North Southwest/Lake May CanalFunctionally Obsolete
17th Street Northwest Over Lake Mirror CanalFunctionally Obsolete
SR 570 Polk Eastbound Over I-4Functionally Obsolete
SR 570 Polk Eastbound/Frontage RoadFunctionally Obsolete
North Frontage Road/CSX RailroadFunctionally Obsolete
SR 570 Polk Westbound Over I-4Functionally Obsolete
SR 570 Polk Eastbound Over I-4Functionally Obsolete
Ridgemoor Boulevard Over Brooker CreekStructurally Deficient
CR-611 Southbound/Lake Tarpon CanalFunctionally Obsolete
CR-611 Northbound/Lake Tarpon CanalFunctionally Obsolete
Lakeview Road/Stevenson CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Belcher Road Over Allens CreekStructurally Deficient
Old Coachman Road/Alligator CreekFunctionally Obsolete
CR-611 Nortbound/49th Street Over SR-686/Roosevelt BoulevardFunctionally Obsolete
Oakadia Drive Over Allens CreekFunctionally Obsolete
86th/Seminole Bypass CanalFunctionally Obsolete
102nd Avenue North/McKay CreekFunctionally Obsolete
58th Street/Redhead CanalFunctionally Obsolete
San Martin Boulevard/Riviera BayFunctionally Obsolete
58th Street North/Deep CanalFunctionally Obsolete
Island Way Northbound/Clearwater Harbor CanalFunctionally Obsolete
Island Way Southbound/Clearwater Harbor CanalFunctionally Obsolete
60th Street North/Redhead CanalFunctionally Obsolete
62nd Street North/Goose CanalFunctionally Obsolete
Mullet Creek BridgeFunctionally Obsolete
9th Street South/Booker CreekStructurally Deficient
17th Street North Over Booker CreekStructurally Deficient
8th Street South/Booker CreekFunctionally Obsolete
43rd Street South/Clam BayouStructurally Deficient
Nathaniel J. Upham BridgeStructurally Deficient
9th Street North/Turners CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Bayou Grande Boulevard Northeast/CanalFunctionally Obsolete
Venetian Boulevard/Venetian CanalFunctionally Obsolete
Shore Acres/Horseshoe CanalFunctionally Obsolete
Overlook Drive Northeast/Smacks BayouStructurally Deficient
39th Avenue South/Big BayouFunctionally Obsolete
45th Avenue South/Little BayouFunctionally Obsolete
Dr. MLK Jr. Street Over Salt CreekFunctionally Obsolete
10th and 11th Avenue South/Booker CreekStructurally Deficient
7th Street North/Gateway CanalStructurally Deficient
77th Avenue North WEstbound X-over at Canal 12Functionally Obsolete
16th Street North/Canal 12Functionally Obsolete
16th Street North Southbound/Canal 10Functionally Obsolete
38th Street South/Minnow CanalStructurally Deficient
58th Street North/Bear CreekFunctionally Obsolete
62nd Avenue South/Maximo ChannelStructurally Deficient
21st Avenue/McPherson BayouFunctionally Obsolete
F. Kettrell Powell BridgeFunctionally Obsolete
Whitcomb Boulevard/Whitcomb BayouFunctionally Obsolete
Treasure Island Causeway WestFunctionally Obsolete
Treasure Island Causeway EastFunctionally Obsolete
North Skyway Fishing Pier SouthboundStructurally Deficient
Sarasota CountyUS-41 (SR-45) Southbound Over South CreekFunctionally Obsolete
US-41 (SR-45) Over Hudson BayouFunctionally Obsolete
Little Ringling Northbound Over Coon Key WaterwayFunctionally Obsolete
Stickney Point Drawbridge EastboundFunctionally Obsolete
Manasota Key DrawbridgeFunctionally Obsolete
Col. Robert Tribolet BridgeFunctionally Obsolete
SSR-758 (Siesta Drive) Over Hanson BayouFunctionally Obsolete
Blackburn Point Road/Intracoastal WaterwayFunctionally Obsolete
Stickney Point Drawbridge WestboundFunctionally Obsolete
US-41 (SR-45) Over Hudson BayouFunctionally Obsolete
SR-789 Northbound Over St. Armands KeyFunctionally Obsolete
I-75 Southbound Over Bee Ridge RoadFunctionally Obsolete
I-75 Northbound Over Bee Ridge RoadFunctionally Obsolete
KMI Drawbridge NorthboundFunctionally Obsolete
KMI Drawbridge SouthboundFunctionally Obsolete
SR-72 Over Cow Pen SloughFunctionally Obsolete
Little Ringling (SR-789) Southbound Over Coon KeyFunctionally Obsolete
Sarasota Golf Club Boulevard Over Branch Canal 54BFunctionally Obsolete
Ortiz Boulevard Over Channel AFunctionally Obsolete
Palmer Boulevard Over Canal Lateral AGFunctionally Obsolete
Porter Road Over Canal Main CFunctionally Obsolete
Prudence Road Over Branch CanalFunctionally Obsolete
Prudence Drive Over Branch CanalFunctionally Obsolete
Shade Avenue Over Blossom BrookFunctionally Obsolete
Trionfo Avenue Over Channel BFunctionally Obsolete
Tri-Par Avenue Over Canal Main 3Functionally Obsolete
Vamo Way Over Catfish CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Webber Street Bridge Over Phillippi CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Wilkinson Road Over Brookside CanalFunctionally Obsolete
South Gondola Drive/Nile CanalStructurally Deficient
SR-578 Over Phillippi CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Tuttle Avenue Over Phillippi CreekStructurally Deficient
Central Sarasota Parkway Over Catfish CreekFunctionally Obsolete
McIntosh Road Over Trunk DitchFunctionally Obsolete
McIntosh Road Over Catfish CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Caspersen Beach BridgeFunctionally Obsolete
Regatta Bridge EastFunctionally Obsolete
Regatta Bridge WestFunctionally Obsolete
North Port Boulevard Over Cocoplum WaterwayFunctionally Obsolete
Pan American Boulevard Over Myakka CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Chamberlain Boulevard/Cocoplum WaterwayFunctionally Obsolete
Cranberry Boulevard Over Cocoplum WaterwayFunctionally Obsolete
South Salford Boulevard Over Cocoplum WaterwayFunctionally Obsolete
Biscayne Drive Over Myakkahatchee CreekFunctionally Obsolete
San Mateo Drive/Cocoplum WaterwayFunctionally Obsolete
Atwater Drive Over Cocoplum WaterwayFunctionally Obsolete
Cranberry Boulevard Over Snover WaterwayFunctionally Obsolete
Chamberlain Boulevard Over Snover WaterwayFunctionally Obsolete
Salford Boulevard Over Snover WaterwayFunctionally Obsolete
Price Boulevard Over Bethlehem WaterwayFunctionally Obsolete
Tropicaire Boulevard Over Myakkahatchee CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Inkwood Drive Over Littlefield WaterwayStructurally Deficient
Yorkshire Over Bethlehem WaterwayStructurally Deficient
North Yorkshire Street Over Cocoplum WaterwayStructurally Deficient
South Haberland Over Cococplum WaterwayFunctionally Obsolete
Sumter Boulevard Over Snover WaterwayFunctionally Obsolete
Orange Avenue Over Hudson BayouFunctionally Obsolete
Myrtle Street Over Whitaker CreekFunctionally Obsolete
38th Street Over Whitaker CreekFunctionally Obsolete
Azinger Way Over Main Canal BFunctionally Obsolete
Osprey Avenue Over Hudson BayouFunctionally Obsolete
South Shade Avenue – Euclid CanalFunctionally Obsolete
Wood Street Over Euclid CanalFunctionally Obsolete
(Source: FDOT)