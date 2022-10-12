TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida is expected to receive $2.65 billion from the federal government to pay for infrastructure enhancements and repairs as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The law itself, the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act of 2022, allocated the $2.65 billion for the 2023 fiscal year, with the funds split between multiple programs, found here.

Here’s a set of bridges in need of repair or upgrading, according to ratings by FDOT, in the Tampa Bay area.