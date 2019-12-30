See life through eyes of foster children at ‘Heart Gallery of Tampa’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – December is National Adoption Month and a local group is on a mission to make sure every kid has love during this special time of year.

The Heart Gallery of Tampa helps find forever families for Tampa’s foster children.

“These kids are just like any other kids, only they’ve experienced abuse, abandonment, and neglect,” executive director Amanda Page-Zweirko said.

The kids that are part of the Heart Gallery of Tampa find themselves in foster care through no fault of their own and what they need most is a family.

The Heart Gallery aims to give them a face, a voice and a place to shine.

There is a jarring exhibit at the Tampa Bay History Center in their honor until Jan. 12.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Heart Gallery of Tampa.

LATEST STORIES: