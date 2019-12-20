Security video shows suspected thief in action at International Plaza

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Trevor Rhodes went to International Plaza in Tampa on Friday, Dec. 13 to buy a Christmas gift for his wife.

“I hadn’t yet gotten her a Christmas present, I’d taken care of all of the kids and I figured I needed to go pick up something for her,” said Rhodes.

He made the purchase and then stopped off briefly at the food court to get something to eat. For a brief moment, he set his purchase down on the counter and turned around to pick up a tray for food. In that instant, a woman walks up and takes his wife’s gift.

“You could tell by the way she approaches the counter that she was going to grab bag as if she owned it,” said Rhodes.

He went to mall security and eventually obtained a security camera video that shows the entire incident unfold.

Rhodes’ wife posted the video on social media. They’re offering a $500 reward to the first person who identifies the woman in the video with information that leads to an arrest.

They will also donate another $500 to the charity of choice for the person who identifies the woman in the video.

A spokesperson for International Plaza said their security team is aware of the incident and they are working with the Tampa Police Department to investigate.

“I want society, in general, to see that this type of behavior is vile and disgusting, especially around the holidays,” said Rhodes.

