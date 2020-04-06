Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Second Tampa PD officer tests positive for COVID-19

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

TAMPA (WFLA) — A second officer with the Tampa Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19, the department announced Monday.

The police department said both officers who have tested positive are “improving and doing well.”

To date, 98 employees of the Tampa Police Department have been monitored and 68 of them have been cleared to return to full duty.

Of the 30 employees being monitored, 22 of them are in self-quarantine.

