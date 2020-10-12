Second Lady Karen Pence campaigns in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the election draws closer, Florida’s campaign trail is getting busy.

On Monday, second lady Karen Pence visited Tampa.

Appearing before a small, invitation-only crowd, Pence came to fire up the faithful.

“America needs four more years of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence,” Pence said to supporters sitting in seats that had been placed several feet apart in an outdoor venue.

Most in the crowd wore face coverings, but not all.

The second lady also spoke about the president’s Supreme Court nominee and about the economy.

“When they are reelected, this president plans to create 10 million new jobs in 10 months,” Pence said.

Over the weekend, her husband campaigned in Orlando and the president planned a campaign visit to the Sanford Airport on Monday evening.

Karen Pence told supporters she expects the election to be tight.

“This is going to be a close race. I’m sure you’ve seen that on the news. It’s going to come down to the wire. Every vote, every dollar, every phone call, every knock on the door could make the difference,” she said.

Supporters were happy to hear her message.

“She’s a very reserved, very compassionate lady and I believe she’s one of the best second ladies we’ve ever had,” said Joyce Thompson.

