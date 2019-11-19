Live Now
Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman 1st to testify Tuesday

Sebring man arrested again for sending nudes to teenage girl on Snapchat, deputies say

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sebring man has been arrested for a second time on charges of sending nude pictures to a teenager over Snapchat.

Kyle Kodi Lee Clemens was arrested in November of 2018 for allegedly sending nude photos of himself to a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. He was released after posting bond and is still awaiting trail on those charges.

Last month, nearly one year later after his previous arrest, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office learned that another girl, 16, had also received numerous sexual photos from Clemens on Snapchat.

The girl told police that she informed Clemens of her age from the start and told him to stop sending her photos several times. He only stopped when she told him she was going to call the police, the sheriff’s office said.

Clemens was arrested Friday night and is being held without bond at the Highlands County Jail.

