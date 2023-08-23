TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SeaWorld and Busch Gardens are inviting guests to come back to their parks for free if weather impacts their visit.

The theme parks are introducing “Weather-or-Not” Assurance, a new policy that covers year-round weather events such as rain, lightning, extreme heat, wind, snow, hail and more.

If weather impacts a guest’s experience in the park or impacts their flight plans for an upcoming visit, the theme parks will invite them back within 12 months at no charge.

“In introducing Weather-or-Not Assurance, we are proud to note this is the most

generous inclement weather policy in the industry,” said Marisa Thalberg, Chief

Marketing and Communications Officer of SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment. “When

guests book and look forward to making memories in one of our SeaWorld parks, we

want them to feel fully assured that if Mother Nature winds up having other plans that

day – even if for as little as an hour – they will be able to come back another day, on

us.”

The new policy applies when rides are closed for 60 minutes or more due to weather. If inclement weather impacts the park’s operating hours, guests can also return for another visit.

The policy also applies if park temperatures reach a heat index of 110 degrees or above.

To get another ticket under the new policy, guests must be present in the park on the day of their ticket or fill out an online form with their original order number.

Guests who experience inclement weather at Adventure Island or Aquatica can also request another ticket for free.

To learn more, visit SeaWorld’s website.