Search underway for Waters Avenue fatal hit-and-run suspect

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are currently searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash that took place Thursday evening on Waters Avenue.

According to the Tampa Police Department, a man was crossing E. Waters Avenue near 16th Street around 7:45 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle. The victim later died from his injuries.

Police say the vehicle fled on one of the side streets north of the crash scene.

A release from TPD says officers are searching for an older sedan, possibly a Nissan, black in color with dark tinted windows with a rear tail-light out. The year range of the car may be between 1999 and 2000 and should have damage to the left side of the windshield.

Officers say the driver and the number of people inside the car at the time of the crash are unknown.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Tampa Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.