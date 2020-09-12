Search underway for missing diver off Anclote Key

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A search is underway for a diver who went missing about 7 miles off the coast of Anclote Key.

The Coast Guard said on Twitter that it was searching for the diver around 3:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

They’re asking mariners with information to contact the Coast Guard on marine radio Channel 16 or at 727-824-7534.

