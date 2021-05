TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is currently looking for a missing 90-year-old man.

Police say Willie Firlow was last seen at his home in the 2600 block of E. 25th Avenue Wednesday night and was reported missing Thursday morning.

According to a release from TPD, Firlow does not have his medication with him.

If you have any information Firlow’s whereabouts, please call 813-231-6130.