Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Missing 81-year-old man with dementia found, reunited with family in Tampa

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tampa Police Department

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE 11:20 p.m.: Allison Lewis has been found and reunited with his family.

ORIGINAL STORY: Tampa police are currently looking for a missing and endangered 81-year-old man.

Police say Allison Leroy Lewis Sr. was last seen leaving his home in the 7400 block of S. Morton St. around 5 p.m. on Sunday. Lewis was driving his 2009 Honda CRV, which has Florida license plate JSZF59.

Police say Lewis suffers from dementia.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He has salt and pepper hair.

Lewis was last seen wearing a black long sleeve T-shirt and jeans.

If you have seen Lewis or know his whereabouts, please contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss