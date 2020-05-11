Missing 81-year-old man with dementia found, reunited with family in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE 11:20 p.m.: Allison Lewis has been found and reunited with his family.

ORIGINAL STORY: Tampa police are currently looking for a missing and endangered 81-year-old man.

Police say Allison Leroy Lewis Sr. was last seen leaving his home in the 7400 block of S. Morton St. around 5 p.m. on Sunday. Lewis was driving his 2009 Honda CRV, which has Florida license plate JSZF59.

Police say Lewis suffers from dementia.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He has salt and pepper hair.

Lewis was last seen wearing a black long sleeve T-shirt and jeans.

If you have seen Lewis or know his whereabouts, please contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

