Search underway for missing 67-year-old man with heart condition in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are currently searching for a missing 67-year-old man.

Police say Edgar Randolph was last seen on June 6 after leaving his home near the 3200 block of E. North Bay Street and N. 33rd Street in Tampa.

Randolph has a heart condition that requires medication, which he left at his home along with his phone, according to police.

Police say Randolph frequently visits East Tampa but also has associates in Polk County.

He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weigh about 170 pounds. He was last seen driving a 1999 black Nissan Maxima.

If you have any information on Randolph’s whereabouts, please contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

