Search underway for 66-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a 66-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s.

Police say Cheryl Weidner-Maloy wandered away from her assisted living facility, located at 3003 W Beach Street, around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Weidner-Maloy was last seen wearing a white sweater, flowered print jeans, and white shoes. She is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds, and has white hair.

Officers say she is also bipolar.

If you have seen Weidner-Maloy or know her possible whereabouts, please call TPD at 813-231-6130.