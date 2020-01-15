LIVE: Plant City detective struck while serving warrant; search on now for suspects

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two suspects are on the run after one struck a Plant City police detective with a vehicle, the Plant City Police Department said.

According to the police department, two detectives were serving a warrant at a food mart on South Alexander Road when a suspect hit the detective with their vehicle.

The Plant City Police Department said the detective was taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center, but the detective’s condition is currently unknown.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has joined in the search for the suspects.

This story will be updated.

