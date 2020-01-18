Search on for driver of stolen Mercedes after crash kills 27-year-old woman

ST. PETERSBURG (WFLA) — Police are searching for the driver of a stolen Mercedes that crashed into another car in St. Petersburg Saturday, killing a 27-year-old woman and injuring a man.
The crash occurred around 10 a.m. at 9th Avenue South and 40th Street South. Police said a driver of a Mercedes hit another car and took off.
The driver of the other car, a man, was seriously injured. His passenger, a 27-year-old woman, died at the hospital.
The intersection at 9th Avenue and 40th Street South will remain closed for several hours while police investigate.
Anyone with information is urged to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 893-7780.
