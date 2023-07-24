TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In just three weeks, three hospitals with patients in the Tampa Bay area have been targets of cyberattacks.

HCA Health Care was the first to announce it fell victim to a data breach. Last week, Tampa General Hospital also reported a data breach that exposed the private information of 1.2 million patients and former patients to hackers.

This week, Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital announced a third-party software vendor, MOVEit, was also hit with a cyberattack.

Tampa General said the breach was detected before hackers could encrypt information and hold it for ransom. Still, each hospital said thieves were able to copy names, phone numbers, email addresses, social security numbers and some patient information.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida) is calling for a full FBI investigation, and wants to bring the impacted groups together to analyze what happened and develop systems to prevent it from happening in the future.

“It’s people’s personal information, that’s number one. Number two, we’ve got to be careful because people need health care, and if they have the ability to impact our health care institutions it could impact someone’s ability to get emergency care or care at some point,” said Scott. ” I think it’s very important for the federal government, led by the FBI really gets a handle why this is happening and how we can stop it.”