Schedule of events, road closures for Gasparilla Distance Classic races

TAMPA (WFLA) — This weekend, tens of thousands of people will line up for the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic races.

Below is a list of scheduled activities for all of this weekend’s Gasparilla race events.

FRIDAY, FEB. 21 8 On Your Side Health & Fitness Expo: Tampa Convention Center – East Hall, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.



SATURDAY, FEB. 22 8 On Your Side Health & Fitness Expo: Tampa Convention Center – East Hall, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic 15K: Starting line at Brorein St. and Franklin St.; 15k Wheelchairs – 6:40 a.m. start; 15k Open – 6:45 a.m. start. Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic 5K: Starting line for first wave starts at Brorein St. and Ashley Dr., subsequent waves start at Brorein Street between Tampa St. and Franklin St.; Wave 1 start (30-min pace and under),9:15 a.m. Wave 2 start (31-min – 35-min),9:25 a.m. Wave 3 start (36-min – 40-min), 9:35 a.m. Wave 4 start (41-min – 45-min), 9:45 a.m. Wave 5 start (46-min – 50 min.), 9:55 a.m. Kellogg’s 5K Stroller Roll, 10:05 a.m. Kashi 5K Walk (51 min. and over), 10:15 a.m. Q105 Post-Race Celebration and 15K & 5K Overall Awards Presentation, Cotanchobee Park (Behind Amalie Arena): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Overall awards presentation at approximately 11 a.m.)



SUNDAY, FEB. 23 Publix Gasparilla Half Marathon: Starting line at Bayshore Blvd. and Platt St. Half Marathon – 6 a.m. start. Publix Gasparilla 8K: Starting line at Bayshore Blvd. and Verne St. 8K – 9:15 a.m. start. Q105 Post Race Celebration & Overall Awards Presentation , Cotanchobee Park (Behind Amalie Arena): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Overall awards presentation, approximately 11 a.m.)



The events over the weekend will cause road closures and heavy traffic in the Downtown Tampa/Bayshore Boulevard areas.

Below is a list of the road closures released by the city of Tampa.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2020

3:00 a.m.

E Brorein Street from S Jefferson Street to Bayshore Boulevard

W Platt Street/Channelside Drvie from S Parker Street to S Nebraska Avenue

Selmon Expressway eastbound Exit 6A Downtown West ramp to S Florida Avenue

Bayshore Boulevard from W Brorein Street to W Platt Street

S Ashley Drive between E Whiting Street and Channelside Drive

S Franklin Street between E Whiting Street and Water Street

S Florida Avenue between E Whiting Street and Water Street

E Whiting Street (WB Lane Only) from S Florida Avenue to S Tampa Street

S Morgan Street between E Brorein Street and Water Street

5:30 a.m.

S Tampa Street from E Whiting Street to E Brorein Street

6:00 a.m.

Bayshore Boulevard between W Platt Street and W Gandy Boulevard

W Gandy Boulevard between S Zion Street and Bayshore Boulevard

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2020

3:00 a.m.

Bayshore Boulevard between E Brorein Street and W Swann Avenue

W Platt Street/Channelside Drive from S Plant Avenue to S Florida Avenue

4:00 a.m.

S Franklin Street (SB Lane Only) from E Whiting Street to E Brorein Street

S Franklin Street between Channelside Drive and Water Street

E Whiting Street (WB Lane Only) from S Florida Avenue to S Tampa Street

5:00 a.m.

Bayshore Boulevard between W Swann Avenue and W Gandy Boulevard

6:00 a.m.

S Plant Avenue between W Platt Street and NB Davis Island Bridge

NB Davis Island Bridge between S Plant Avenue and Davis Boulevard

Davis Boulevard between NB Davis Island Bridge and Arbor Place

Arbor Place between Davis Boulevard and Columbia Drive

Columbia Drive between Arbor Place and Barbados Avenue

Barbados Avenue between Columbia Drive and Channel Drive

Channel Drive between Barbados Avenue and S Davis Boulevard

S Davis Boulevard between Hudson Avenue and W Davis Boulevard

W Davis boulevard between Davis Boulevard and S Davis Boulevard

Davis Boulevard between SB Davis Island bridge and W Davis Boulevard

SB Davis Island Bridge between Bayshore Boulevard and Davis Boulevard

See all road closures at www.tampagov.net/RoadClosures.

