Schedule of events, road closures for Gasparilla Distance Classic races

TAMPA (WFLA) — This weekend, tens of thousands of people will line up for the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic races.
Below is a list of scheduled activities for all of this weekend’s Gasparilla race events.
- FRIDAY, FEB. 21
- 8 On Your Side Health & Fitness Expo: Tampa Convention Center – East Hall, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- SATURDAY, FEB. 22
- 8 On Your Side Health & Fitness Expo: Tampa Convention Center – East Hall, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic 15K: Starting line at Brorein St. and Franklin St.; 15k Wheelchairs – 6:40 a.m. start; 15k Open – 6:45 a.m. start.
- Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic 5K: Starting line for first wave starts at Brorein St. and Ashley Dr., subsequent waves start at Brorein Street between Tampa St. and Franklin St.;
- Wave 1 start (30-min pace and under),9:15 a.m.
- Wave 2 start (31-min – 35-min),9:25 a.m.
- Wave 3 start (36-min – 40-min), 9:35 a.m.
- Wave 4 start (41-min – 45-min), 9:45 a.m.
- Wave 5 start (46-min – 50 min.), 9:55 a.m.
- Kellogg’s 5K Stroller Roll, 10:05 a.m.
- Kashi 5K Walk (51 min. and over), 10:15 a.m.
- Q105 Post-Race Celebration and 15K & 5K Overall Awards Presentation, Cotanchobee Park (Behind Amalie Arena): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Overall awards presentation at approximately 11 a.m.)
- SUNDAY, FEB. 23
- Publix Gasparilla Half Marathon: Starting line at Bayshore Blvd. and Platt St.
- Half Marathon – 6 a.m. start.
- Publix Gasparilla 8K: Starting line at Bayshore Blvd. and Verne St.
- 8K – 9:15 a.m. start.
- Q105 Post Race Celebration & Overall Awards Presentation, Cotanchobee Park (Behind Amalie Arena): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Overall awards presentation, approximately 11 a.m.)
The events over the weekend will cause road closures and heavy traffic in the Downtown Tampa/Bayshore Boulevard areas.
Below is a list of the road closures released by the city of Tampa.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2020
3:00 a.m.
- E Brorein Street from S Jefferson Street to Bayshore Boulevard
- W Platt Street/Channelside Drvie from S Parker Street to S Nebraska Avenue
- Selmon Expressway eastbound Exit 6A Downtown West ramp to S Florida Avenue
- Bayshore Boulevard from W Brorein Street to W Platt Street
- S Ashley Drive between E Whiting Street and Channelside Drive
- S Franklin Street between E Whiting Street and Water Street
- S Florida Avenue between E Whiting Street and Water Street
- E Whiting Street (WB Lane Only) from S Florida Avenue to S Tampa Street
- S Morgan Street between E Brorein Street and Water Street
5:30 a.m.
- S Tampa Street from E Whiting Street to E Brorein Street
6:00 a.m.
- Bayshore Boulevard between W Platt Street and W Gandy Boulevard
- W Gandy Boulevard between S Zion Street and Bayshore Boulevard
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2020
3:00 a.m.
- Bayshore Boulevard between E Brorein Street and W Swann Avenue
- W Platt Street/Channelside Drive from S Plant Avenue to S Florida Avenue
4:00 a.m.
- S Franklin Street (SB Lane Only) from E Whiting Street to E Brorein Street
- S Franklin Street between Channelside Drive and Water Street
- E Whiting Street (WB Lane Only) from S Florida Avenue to S Tampa Street
5:00 a.m.
- Bayshore Boulevard between W Swann Avenue and W Gandy Boulevard
6:00 a.m.
- S Plant Avenue between W Platt Street and NB Davis Island Bridge
- NB Davis Island Bridge between S Plant Avenue and Davis Boulevard
- Davis Boulevard between NB Davis Island Bridge and Arbor Place
- Arbor Place between Davis Boulevard and Columbia Drive
- Columbia Drive between Arbor Place and Barbados Avenue
- Barbados Avenue between Columbia Drive and Channel Drive
- Channel Drive between Barbados Avenue and S Davis Boulevard
- S Davis Boulevard between Hudson Avenue and W Davis Boulevard
- W Davis boulevard between Davis Boulevard and S Davis Boulevard
- Davis Boulevard between SB Davis Island bridge and W Davis Boulevard
- SB Davis Island Bridge between Bayshore Boulevard and Davis Boulevard
See all road closures at www.tampagov.net/RoadClosures.
