TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Baby formula’s out-of-stock rate has increased 11 percent since November, according to a Datasembly report.

In April 2022, baby formula out-of-stock rates reached 31 percent, meaning more than 30 percent of the product was sold-out across more than 11,000 stores nationwide.

Dr. Rachel Dawkins, a Medical Director at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, said this shortage follows a recall the U.S Food and Drug Administration issued on baby formula manufacturer, Abbot Nutrition, in February.

Several of its products were taken off shelves and parents started buying other formula brands.

“What I’m telling families is that if you take a certain type of formula, and it’s not a specialty formula, it’s OK, it’s not going to hurt your child, it’s ok to get what’s available in the store,” Dawkins said.

Parents like Jennifer Parker are unable to switch brands amidst the shortage. Her five-year-old son suffers from an autoimmune disorder and must take a specialty formula.

“It’s extremely scary for us, for my son, because it makes up more than 95 percent of his entire diet,” Parker said. “We’ve actually concentrated the formula, so it has more calories since he’s five and not an infant, so normally we need more formula than most people.”